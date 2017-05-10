Russia based U-20 striker Fashion Sakala has joined the squad in Spain bringing the number of players in camp to 20.

Sakala who is on the books of Russian giants Spartak Moscow was welcomed at the Reina Sofia Tenerife Sur Airport by team manager Hastings Ndovi and communications manager Desmond Katongo.

The arrival of Sakala leaves Liefering FC striker Patson Daka as the only player being awaited to complete Coach Beston Chambeshi's full squad.

Sakala who was an integral part of the Africa Cup and Cosafa Cup winning sides in Zambian colours said he was excited to link with the team.

He told Fazfootball.com that his aim was to do better that the Africa Cup performance and help the team do well at the world cup.

"Since I went to Russia many people expect a lot from me, I would like to do better than what I did at AFCON," he said.

"According to my personal target, I think I would to do something that will help my team go very far in the tournament."

The team is currently holed up in the city of Tenerife where they are shaping up for the world cup.

Zambia is in Group C alongside Portugal, Costa Rica and Iran.

The team's opening fixture is on May 21 against Portugal at the Jeju World Cup stadium.

FAZ MEDIA