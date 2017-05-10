9 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Crisis As Floods Hit Coastal Region

Motorists and pedestrians wade through a flooded section of the road leading to Bombolulu Estate in Mombasa County after heavy rains pounded the coastal city on May 9, 2017.

By Mohamed Ahmed And Winnie Atieno

At least four bridges were rendered impassable and children were evacuated from an orphanage as floods continued to wreak havoc in the coastal region.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho also ordered residents of Runyu slums to be evacuated to safer grounds.

He said the county government would provide food and shelter to those affected for the next four days as they assess the weather.

A bridge in Kwale County was Tuesday washed away by heavy floods following heavy rains in the region.

The Marere bridge on the Marere-Lunga Lunga road, was cut off, disrupting transport.

In a statement, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha), also confirmed that the Ramisi and Perani bridges on the Lunga Lunga highway were submerged in water and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

"Kanana Culvert and the two bridges have been overtopped by the floods following the heavy downpour in Shimba Hills and high tides from the Indian Ocean making it difficult for water to drain from Kwale and its environs," reads a statement from Kenha.

The authority has now advised motorists using the highway to use alternative routes, including Lunga Lunga- Kinango-Mariakani-Mombasa or Lunga Lunga-Mrima-Mwabungo-Ukunda-Kwale.

"Currently a team of engineers from KeNHA are on the ground monitoring the situation and will install a bailey bridge at Marere once water subsides," the authority stated.

In Mombasa County, 87 children from Swabur Children's Home at Mwandoni in Kisauni, were rescued and taken to another orphanage when the area flooded.

They lost their food -- including more than 20 bags of rice, beans, maize and wheat flour -- clothes and two fridges.

"We were sleeping when the rains fell only to wake up in the morning in a house full of water. We thought we were in a river," said Zahara Mwalimu, who runs the home.

Meanwhile, more than 100 Bombolulu residents are counting losses after their houses flooded in the heavy rains.

Electronics, furniture and clothes were among items destroyed by floods.

They have called upon the county government to help them unclog the sewerage and drainage systems.

