10 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Red Cross Society Launches Flag Week

By Wilfred Mkandawire

The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) on Monday launched its annual flag week to mobilize resources and donations to enable the Society assist people in need.

Speaking at the launch which took place at the Ministry of Health Headquarters at the Capital Hill in Lilongwe, MRCS President, Levison Changole, said the aim of the flag week was not only to raise funds but to remind people of the importance of giving and saving lives.

"The flag week aims at sensitizing people to take part in such humanitarian activities, and it reminds the general public of humanity and universality, among other things," Changole explained.

He added; "The aid donated by well-wishers is used to support vulnerable citizens to prepare or recover from disasters, such as floods that the country experience."

Changole further said despite the organization's successes, it still faced economic challenges such as lack of spirit of volunteerism in the country.

Minister of Health, Dr. Peter Kumpalume, who was guest of honor at the launch, commended the role that MRCS is taking to support vulnerable people every time the country face disasters.

"Red Cross is recognized for the role it has played in assisting the flood victims," said Kumpalume, adding, "Government would like to see Malawians leading in volunteering to take part in helping those in need."

Red Cross Society registers over 17 million volunteers and it operates in 190 countries worldwide.

