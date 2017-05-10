Photo: The Observer

The Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura before the MPs (file photo).

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has approved the extension of Gen Kale Kayihura's contract to serve another three-year term as the Inspector General of Police.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairs the committee that conducts its business in camera. Other members of the committee include; Deputy Speaker, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Winfred Kiiza among others.

Daily Monitor has learnt from a source that attended the vetting exercise that some members of Opposition tried to block Gen Kayihura's appointment but the majority National Resistance Movement members took the day after voting.

President Museveni recently renewed Gen Kayihura's contract a move that stopped a wave of speculation that he was likely to drop him after widespread crime across the country.

The Committee is now required to write to the President informing him about their decision.

Gen Kayihura has been police chief since 2005 after taking over from Gen. Katumba Wamala which makes him Uganda's longest serving police chief.

Gen Kayihura's reign was shaken in July 2016 when the IGP and seven of his officers were summoned by Makindye Magistrates' court over torture charges relating to police brutality against Dr Besigye's supporters.

The IGP would later be saved by a last-minute injunction issued by Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma after a lawyer challenged the trial in the Constitutional Court.