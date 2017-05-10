Uganda: Electoral Commission Boss Petitions Parliament Over Shs7 Billion Polls Money

Parliament — The chairman of the Electoral Commission Justice Simon Byabakama has petitioned Parliament over the delayed approval of Shs7 billion needed to organise elections in newly-created districts.

The districts whose operations start on July 1, 2017 are Namisindwa, Pakwach, Butebo, Rukiga, Kyotera and Bunyangabu.

"The law requires us to at least have a woman MP in place in the first two months, but there is no single coin allocated for the polls," Justice Byabakama said.

Justice Byabakama said the delays to have the polls as prescribed is injurious to the legal framework since it overrides the timeframe for which one is supposed to hold the office.

"When we don't have the resources to do what the law commands us to do, it means that we are being led to break the law," he said.

For the last two weeks, the Electoral Commission has been interfacing with several committees of Parliament, including Finance, Budget as well as the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to make their case but in vain.

However, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, the deputy Speaker of Parliament who held a meeting with officials from the Electoral Commission on Tuesday said that their case was already made under the Constitution.

"An institution like the EC should not be asking for money because it is in charge of democracy in the country. It is the one that facilitates it, guarantees it and thus; it must be sufficiently resourced in terms of man powers, investment, and capital," Mr Oulanyah said.

The Deputy Speaker said no one including Opposition politicians would oppose the facilitation of the EC.

Citing Article 66 of the Constitution, Mr Oulanyah blamed President Museveni for failing to ensure that the electoral body is funded.

The Article states that Parliament shall appropriate sufficient funds to facilitate the work of the Electoral commission.

Mr Oulanyah said before appropriation, the budget is proposed by the Minister for Finance.

"Parliament does not propose the budget, we do not initiate and financial initiative dictates that it is the president who should make these proposals to Parliament and we appropriate," he said. "Now we are casting the burden on parliament to look from within the budget to see if they can generate sufficient money for the Electoral commission which should not be the case."