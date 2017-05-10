Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

Fifa president Gianni Infantino and the Fufa counterpart Moses Magogo during the ground breaking ceremony of the Kadiba Ground in February.

Kampala — After just one term in office as Fufa president, Moses Magogo was yesterday appointed a member of the Caf executive committee by the Caf Congress in Manama, Bahrain.

The development is a new chapter in the meteoric rise of the 41-year-old, whose ascent to the Caf excom - the highest a Ugandan has risen in the African football governing body's corridors of power - can be attributed to a combination of luck, craft, perceptiveness and acuity.

Magogo, who will also serve as a member of the Caf Reforms Committee for the next four years, is the first to acknowledge how lucky he has been in his journey to football administration.

"When I first met Gianni Infantino (Fifa President), I had no idea that he would one day become Fifa head and likewise it was the last thing on his mind," Magogo remarked during his speech at Infantino's press conference in Kampala in February.

The two struck a bond when Magogo was a Fufa vice president under Lawrence Mulindwa while Infantino was Uefa general secretary and a member of the Fifa Reforms Committee.

Unbeknown to him, Mulindwa would relinquish office in 2013 to elevate him to Fufa presidency.

And at Fifa, a dramatic series of events would see Fifa president Sepp Blatter forced out and the favourite to replace him Michel Platini banned, all of which led to Infantino becoming the most powerful man in the world's number one sport.

Magogo did vote Infantino for Fifa president, which was against the Caf position with the continental body having agreed to back Sheik Salman bin Ibrahim al Khalifa of Bahrain. It was a brave call by Magogo to go against the all-powerful Issa Hayatou.

And when it came to last month's Caf elective assembly, Magogo yet again threw his weight behind Madagascar's Ahmad Ahamd when she stood against Hayatou.

The Fufa president was one of Ahmad's chief campaign strategists against the incumbent, who had led Caf for 29 years.

Ahmad crushed Hayatou decisively and Magogo's reputation in Fifa and Caf was yet again enhanced.

It is no secret that Fifa president Infantino and Hayatou weren't best of friends and ultimately Ahamd's victory was Infantino's too.

Magogo shares a strong bond with some of the continent's most renown FA heads like Nigeria's Pinnick Amaju and Ghana's Kwesi Nyantakyi, the new first vice president of Caf. Like Nyantakyi, Amaju is also a Caf executive member.

Last month he chaired a meeting of seven regional FA presidents in Kampala in a conference that manifested how highly he is regarded by his colleagues on the continent.