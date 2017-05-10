Kenya: Wavinya Ndeti - From Computer Expert to Likely Governor

Photo: Paul Waweru/The Nation

Wavinya Ndeti (left) and Peter Mathuki at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on May 5, 2017.

She hails from a lineage of freedom fighters from Mua Hills in Machakos County. She wants to be the second Machakos governor. Her name is Wavinya Ndeti.

Mzee Peter Nzuki Ndeti who fought in the World War II, who later pioneered the establishment of Mavoko Municipality, is her father.

Ms Ndeti is also a niece to renowned Kamba freedom fighter, the later Muindi Mbingu who is captured in Kenya's history books.

The former Kathiani MP was born in November 1967 and spent her youth in the United Kingdom where she studied Computer Science and Business Administration.

Ms Ndeti met and married a Nigerian accountant, Prince Henry Oduwale, while still studying in the UK in the 1990s. He died in September 2016 and buried at their family home in Kenya.

KATHIANI MP

She holds a Master of Science Degree in Computer Science from South Bank University (UK) and another Msc in Business Administration and Marketing from Heirowatt University (UK).

Ms Ndeti worked as a Systems Developer in the University of North London between 1993 and 1994 before coming back home to Kenya where she established and headed her own companies.

The fact that she is 'a child of privilege', notwithstanding, Ms Petti Wavinya Ndeti cut her own political path when she joined Chama Cha Uzalendo in 2007 and contested and won the Kathiani Parliamentary seat.

She floored the then incumbent MP Peter Kaindi. The larger Kathiani Constituency had not been sub-divided into Kathiani and Mavoko constituencies then.

Her star began to rise when she was appointed assistant minister of Youth and Sports by retired President Mwai Kibaki in the Grand coalition government.

LOST RACE

In 2013, she vied for the governorship of Machakos County through her CCU Party but lost to incumbent Alfred Mutua who ran on Wiper Party ticket.

She came second, garnering 93,932 votes against Dr Mutua's 262,264 votes. She however unsuccessfully contested the results in court.

Ms Ndeti had been supported by the then Kangundo MP Johnson Muthama who is now opposed to her candidature for the governorship.

Mr Muthama, the incumbent Machakos senator, has announced that he will not defend his seat in the next elections on the Wiper ticket.

The Former Kathiani MP has also been entangled in long-running court battles with CCU Party Chairman Maur Bwanamaka over its leadership.

BEST CONSTITUENCY

However, the fights seem to be a thing of the past now that Ms Ndeti has joined the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Democratic Movement.

During her tenure as MP for Kathiani, the constituency was ranked the best in prudent management and utilisation of Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

She is credited with building health facilities and more classrooms in schools through the CDF and lobbying for the division of Kathiani and Mavoko constituencies.

"My development record speaks for itself. I have also helped many youths get jobs when I was the Assistant Minister in charge of Youth and Sports. We will ensure that we nurture talents in sports as a source of income," said Ms Ndeti recently at Ikombe Primary School in Yatta when she addressed youths who were participating in a Constituency Youth Tournament organised by the area Member of Parliament.

The scion of an independence hero Ms Ndeti seeks to free the people of Machakos County from poverty and underdevelopment if she wins the gubernatorial race in August.