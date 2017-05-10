Botswana: Khama Meets Mswati III

Former Botswana President Festus Mogae and winner of the 2008 Ibrahim Prize Festus Mogae talks with the Nation's Charles… Read more »

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and SADC chairperson, King Mswati III during a courtesy call on the former at the State House in Gaborone on May 9. King Mswati III, who leaves today (May 10), was on a three-day working visit to the SADC Secretariat. He toured the secretariat, witnessed the swearing in of seven SADC Administrative Tribunal Judges from Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. He also visited the SADC Climate Services Centre.

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.