Botswana: Khama Meets Mswati III

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and SADC chairperson, King Mswati III during a courtesy call on the former at the State House in Gaborone on May 9. King Mswati III, who leaves today (May 10), was on a three-day working visit to the SADC Secretariat. He toured the secretariat, witnessed the swearing in of seven SADC Administrative Tribunal Judges from Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. He also visited the SADC Climate Services Centre.
Bopa