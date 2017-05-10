Gaborone — Long distance runner, Onneile Dintwe has retained her Gaborone Diacore Marathon 21.1km race title.

The thirty-one-year old Kanye-born athlete capped off an impressive weekend after arriving from South Africa where she took part in the physically taxing Spar ladies challenge.

She clocked one hour 20 minutes and 51seconds to clinch gold in the closely contested half marathon race.

Dintwe's closest rival was Mema Tiango who once again settled for the second spot this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the race, Dintwe attributed her not so convincing time to a long layoff owing to an injury that denied her an opportunity to travel to cross country marathon in Spain early this year.

She relied on her mental strength to defend her title after being sidelined for three months.

She recovered end of March and scooped position 19 out of a staggering 21 000 participants. Rapula Diphoko and Sylvester Koko won the men's section of the half marathon 21.1km and 10km respectively.

Race options for the Sunday event included a marathon 42.2km which was won by Paulus Iiyambo followed by Simon Shitinga and Obert Kopong in the third and second spot respectively.

The ladies 42.2km was won by Ndishimona Ikandjo who was closely followed by Ottie Aimwata and Mantshapelo Badumetse in the runners up and third spot respectively. Ikandjo came second last year after being outrun by Namibian long distance runner, Alina Arnas who was making her debut at the marathon race.

The Diacore race is a launching pad for athletes who have ambitions to take part in international races.

Proceeds from the registration fees are awarded to charities selected by organisers.

BOPA