9 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Somalia: Fewer Somalis Returning Home, Says UN

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kevin J. Kelley

Smaller numbers of Somalis are returning to their homeland from the Dadaab camps, the United Nations refugee agency reported on Monday.

A total of 707 Somali refugees are reported to have left Dadaab in the second half of April as part of the UN's voluntary repatriation initiative.

DROUGHT

More than twice as many -- 1,836 refugees -- had returned to Somalia during the previous two weeks.

"This reduction could be attributed to the ongoing drought, the cholera outbreak and the recent heavy rains in Somalia," the UN said.

At the same time, increasingly dire conditions in Somalia are driving a new set of refugees into the Dadaab complex.

Nearly 3,500 "undocumented individuals" had been counted in the camps as of April 30, the UN said.

It added that 999 of these persons had come to Dadaab as a result of the drought.

NON-SOMALIS

A UN effort to relocate non-Somali refugees from Dadaab to the Kakuma camps in Turkana County has meanwhile been suspended.

Almost 7,000 Ethiopians and other non-Somali nationals in Dadaab are registered for relocation to Kakuma, but transfers are not occurring at present "due to low turnout at both the relocation help desk and the medical screening centre," the UN reported. "People not showing up for departures render flights uneconomical," the refugee agency added.

Despite these developments, Dadaab's total population continues to dwindle.

It stood at 247,798 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of April 30, compared to 248,719 as of April 15.som

62,000 RETURNED

The Kenyan government has said it wants to close the 26-year-old Dadaab complex entirely due to alleged security threats emanating from the camps.

The UN refugee agency, along with the Somali and Kenyan governments, have jointly initiated a voluntary return programme in response to those concerns.

Since the launch of this tri-partite repatriation effort in December 2014, a total of 62,372 Somalis have gone back to their homeland, the UN said on Monday.

The rate of return could quicken once the rainy season ends.

Road convoys to Somalia are currently suspended due to heavy rains in some parts of the country, the UN said.

Refugees returning home are at present being flown to either Kismayu or Mogadishu, the UN noted.

Somalia

Top Chinese Official in Uganda for Power Projects, South Sudan-Somalia Talks

Zhang Ming, the Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs is in Uganda on a two-day visit to hold talks with President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.