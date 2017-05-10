South Africa: Stellenbosch University 'Condemns' Far-Right Poster

Photo: The Daily Vox

Imitation Nazi posters at the University of Stellenbosch promoting a meeting organised by a group called "The New Right".

Stellenbosch University (SU) on Tuesday distanced itself from posters on the university's main campus which is believed to be photoshopped copies of Nazi-posters.

The posters titled "the Anglo-Afrikaner student" calls for students to "fight for Stellenbosch" by attending a meeting at the university's library on Thursday 17:00.

On the posters, the organisation called itself "the new right".

University spokesperson Martin Viljoen told News24 that the university will not allow an event promoting racial superiority to take place on campus.

"[We] condemn racism, racial superiority and any attempts to polarise our campus community in the strongest possible terms," Viljoen said.

He said the posters were placed on the university's campus without the university's knowledge.

Reports surfaced on social media that the university's JS Gericke library approved the meeting, but Viljoen said the library only received a "query" about the meeting and no official booking was made.

"At this stage the origin of the posters are still unknown, but the University is currently following up on information received about the organisers," he said.

On social media, South Africans and students criticised the university for the posters.

Electronic music duo the Kiffness said: " When you're photoshopping skills are on fleek but you're also a Nazi at Stellenbosch University."

Student Khadija Omar Bawa said: "This university is already made and breads Afrikaaner-dom, white supremacy and racial segregation."

"White Afrikaans "allies" hold your own accountable. Time to shine," she added.

TeeKay Khumalo (@Royal_Khumalo) called it "just another normal day at stellenbosch university".

Just another normal day at stellenbosch university.... pic.twitter.com/3C4p2A6DMR -- TeeKay Khumalo (@Royal_Khumalo) May 9, 2017

Source: News24