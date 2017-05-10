Tanzania: Sportpesa Ups Its Game With Tanzania Entry

Kenyan betting firm SportPesa has launched operations in Tanzania as it seeks to become the regional leader in sports gaming.

The firm's entry into Tanzania comes at a time when sports betting is fast gaining popularity in East Africa, prompting local and international brands to establish a presence.

SportPesa launched in Dar es Salaam Tuesday with the government saying it expects that revenue from the industry will be channeled towards growing the country's sports industry.

"Thank you for seeing enormous potential in Tanzania, not only to promote sport, but also to create employment and enthusiasm in sports," said Harrison Mwakyembe, Tanzania Sports minister, as he assured the company of his support.