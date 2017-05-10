9 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Sportpesa Ups Its Game With Tanzania Entry

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Annie Njanja

Kenyan betting firm SportPesa has launched operations in Tanzania as it seeks to become the regional leader in sports gaming.

The firm's entry into Tanzania comes at a time when sports betting is fast gaining popularity in East Africa, prompting local and international brands to establish a presence.

SportPesa launched in Dar es Salaam Tuesday with the government saying it expects that revenue from the industry will be channeled towards growing the country's sports industry.

"Thank you for seeing enormous potential in Tanzania, not only to promote sport, but also to create employment and enthusiasm in sports," said Harrison Mwakyembe, Tanzania Sports minister, as he assured the company of his support.

Tanzania

University Says Legal Affairs Minister Doesn't Possess Fake Certificates

The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, has come out in defence of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.