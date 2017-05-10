9 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Maties to Use Surveillance System to Identify Neo-Nazi Perpetrator - SRC

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Daily Vox
Imitation Nazi posters at the University of Stellenbosch promoting a meeting organised by a group called "The New Right".

The SRC at the University of Stellenbosch says they will use its surveillance systems to locate and identify the perpetrator who placed "New Right" posters around the main campus.

The posters' inscribed with the name "The Anglo Afrikaner Student" and slogan "Fight for Stellenbosch"' advertised a meeting at a university venue on Thursday organised by an organisation called The New Right.

The SRC said they were only made aware of the posters on Tuesday.

"These posters, utilizing Nazi-era propaganda images and exclusionary language, propagate hate speech and support the counter-productive values of racial-supremacy and violence," chairperson Nomzamo Ntombela said.

The posters were put up on campus without the knowledge or consent of the university' the library or the SRC.

The posters were also reported at the University's Equality Unit.

Ntombela said the university was currently investigating the matter and, as the SRC, they would ensure that those involved were held accountable to the institution's disciplinary code and the country's Bill of Rights.

"These discriminatory acts will not be tolerated by the SRC, and we call upon each and every student to stand together to condemn this act of racism and violence, which contrasts so starkly against the very vision and existence of our student body and institution."

Source: News24

More on This

Stellenbosch University 'Condemns' Far-Right Poster

Stellenbosch University (SU) on Tuesday distanced itself from posters on the university's main campus which is believed… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.