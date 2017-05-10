Photo: The Herald

National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda (file photo).

Speaker Jacob Mudenda has blasted parliamentarians for pitching late for an orientation workshop on the budget held in Harare on Monday.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 830 am with Mudenda as guest of honour at 930am. The delivery of his speech was delayed by an hour lest would have to speak to a nearly empty house.

Mudenda said public respect can only be earned by exhibiting commitment to government duty and national processes.

"I stand here disappointed. We were supposed to be here registering at 830am this morning. When I checked with the officials there was nobody here at 830am. 9am one person. 930am about 15. 'Honourable speaker we now have a reasonable number'," said Mudenda addressing the legislators.

"As members of parliament we have no option but to respect time. We have wasted two hours now. We want to contribute towards the turn-around of this economy as the leading institution but we are not respecting time. Time is money. Hatisi kuita zvemahumbwe muno muparliament (we are not here to play house). I hope this will be the last."

Mudenda advised the organising officers to follow up and remind the lawmakers after announcements made in the house to ensure they have no excuses for turning up late during such meetings.

MPs have on several occasions been warned for prematurely leaving the house.