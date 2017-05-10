Uganda: Without a Value System, Uganda Is Drifting Into a Chaotic, Bleak Future

opinion

In December 2015, I attended Rwanda's annual Umushyikirano - The National Dialogue Council - a governance accountability system peculiar to the country.

I had led a group of about 30 students from graduate schools of Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to expose them to Eastern Africa. At the event, President Paul Kagame made a very profound statement: "A country that has no values has got no future."

That's common sense, I thought to myself. But the more I pondered about it, the clearer it became that, in fact, Uganda had no basic value system, a kind of True North. Rwanda has a set of principles known by every citizen - not as a recital, but as guiding core values for good citizenship.

Values such as unity, dignity (agaciro), justice, work ethic, nobility, patriotism, and good governance all sound like a given - suddenly they are not when you compare and contrast. To be fair, Rwanda itself is a work in progress.

That is why President Kagame takes every opportunity to remind Rwandans of these values - their role and his role to make Rwanda a place they all can be proud of.

A value system is not a set of political statements. It is not the 10-point program, a manifesto or campaign poster aspirations. Maybe mchaka-mchaka came a bit close, but it was heavily politicized and militarized. What happened to it?

For years, I have not heard President Museveni, or any other political leaders, talk about what our country's values are. As such, many of us have grown without strong national values. It is our cultural and religious value systems that have tried to fill the void with some sort of foundation for very weak citizenship.

I have never heard Buganda or any other kingdom teach its people, consistently, how to be good citizens. In a country as culturally and religiously diverse as Uganda, the need for a common value system cannot be overstated.

But without a champion to repeatedly communicate and demonstrate those values, it is meaningless. I would like to share these two true but antithetical experiences. Earlier this year, my old friend Roy, his wife Anita, and their driver were returning to Kampala from Bujumbura, Burundi.

Using the Rwanda-Uganda Mirama Hills international border point, they had made great progress until the front tyre of their minivan burst, catapulting their vehicle into a side overhead flip. Thankfully for the trio, they were still in Rwanda, just less than two miles to the customs area.

Thankfully for the following reasons: Rwandan citizens came to their rescue. "The village people came, stopped a taxi, got the passengers off and took us to a clinic that we had just passed less than a mile back," Roy told me, before continuing: "The clinic had an x-ray machine and all other equipment. They were able to determine that I had fractured seven ribs and a collarbone but with no internal bleeding, and thus allowed us to proceed."

It is highly improbable that they would have received the necessary medical attention with the right medical devices closer on our side of the border.

Back at their vehicle, the villagers had "literally gathered all our valuables including bottles, cheese, cans of soda and Red Bull. Not a single item went missing."

Don't get me wrong, our community is not entirely deprived, but it is a rare occurrence that valuables would not have been nicked. Contrast the above account with this one.

Just last week, Maudah Atuzarirwe, a friend of many, perished in an auto accident along Kampala-Masaka road. The event has been well publicized. What is perplexing is the outrageous way in which the victims were roughed up by people that should have helped them at such a critical time of need. Thieves were having a field day!

If our society had real values, even the president himself, regardless of which citizen it is, would have come out to strongly condemn the thuggery after the accident. This Is Uganda (TIUG).

A place where thugs could kill you with a crowbar for a Samsung phone (I was once severely hit with a concrete brick around Diamond Trust bank for a Nokia). A place where a government official gets away with stealing malaria medicine.

A place where children get sacrificed in rituals. A place where instead of working hard, people are singing tusaba gavumenti etuyambe (we beg government to help us).

A place where a harmless greeting is a pale mask of our greed - mpa ku sente (give me some money). A place where the church has become a den of robbers.

A place where lawmakers are law-breakers. A place that is increasingly becoming unsafe to live, work, raise children, and invest. Can we really expect different outcomes without pressing the reset button for this country?

The author is a Ugandan living in the USA.