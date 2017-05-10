Uganda: Address Glaring Imbalance in University Admissions

editorial

Since last week, several newspapers have published names of the lucky students to be fully sponsored by the government in public universities across the country.

Annually, the government gives scholarships to approximately 4,000 best-performing students distributed throughout its eight universities. In addition, a small number of scholarships go to students chosen on a district quota system, as well as those who excel at sports or have special needs. The rest, who qualify to join these universities, must pay their way.

One noticeable anomaly in the Makerere University and Makerere University Business School (Mubs) lists, which between them account for nearly half of the total government scholarships, was the absence of northern Ugandan schools.

It is a big worry that of all the 263 schools that managed to send at least one candidate to Makerere University and Mubs, there is not a single school from the north. Eastern Uganda is represented by but only a sprinkling, leaving the majority to schools from the central region, followed by western Uganda.

Unfortunately, this wasn't a one-off. In many development indicators these days, northern Uganda tends to lag behind, closely followed by eastern Uganda.

The poor performance of schools from northern and eastern Uganda relative to their counterparts in the central and western regions is also reflected at Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) levels.

The obvious and plausible explanation is that northern Uganda and, to a lesser extent, eastern Uganda experienced war and insecurity for almost 20 years.

But insecurity ended more than 10 years ago and, there- fore, we should be seeing recovery not stagnation or even regression in these regions. Such an imbalance has far-reaching repercussions, including shutting out individuals from the affected regions from the job market, thus exacerbating poverty.

Therefore, this problem should be addressed if Uganda is to enjoy sustainable and inclusive peace and development. The government might have to consider affirmative action, whereby more money is deliberately channelled to schools in these regions. With better academic facilities, more qualified teachers and closer supervision, the gap can eventually be closed.