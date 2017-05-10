Uganda: Buganda Should Avoid Falling in Museveni's Trap

opinion

When Mr Museveni returned the 270 land tittles to Buganda, I was among the few who were not excited.

In fact, I dared write a column questioning the intentions of the returner and the consequences. Since then, I have been a spectator on this matter, until I survived a group of residents who attempted to burn me and my family alive in the car.

These people probably mistook me for one of the land grabbers who evict people from land or an official from Buganda Land Board because of the nature of the car I was driving. To cut the story short, out of the blue, they hurled insults at me, saying I was there to earmark the next piece to grab. You just can't imagine!

So, this particular case, and commotion that has emerged after the introduction of ekyapa mu ngalo by the Buganda establishment has eventually broken my silence.

First, I will not drag myself into the debate of whether or not Buganda is right or wrong because that may lead me into losing the point. Rather, let me concentrate on reminding Mengo about my caution against falling into Museveni's trap, given his background and character.

Museveni's pecuniary interest on land can be traced way back from the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution when he categorically said that he was happy with the whole Constitution except on two things: the land question and the name of UPDF.

Since then, a number of controversial land amendments have been tabled and enacted into laws by parliament amidst strong resistance from Ugandans including civil, religious and traditional institutions. Unsurprisingly, the only beneficiary could be those in power as ordinary Ugandans are flashed out of their ancestral land without any protection.

So, when Mr Museveni returned the Buganda land tittles, I suspected a trap ahead. First, this is the person who has always purported to be fighting for squatters to the extent that he advised them to form bibanja associations so that they can (kwerwanako) defend themselves against landowners who want to evict them.

And in this case, Kabaka is the biggest landowner whose land is occupied by squatters. Second, he had vehemently vowed never to return the counties and sub-counties' land tittles to Mengo unless the (lukiiko) Buganda parliament is politically elected and, therefore, accountable to people. When I now see this commotion generated by the project dubbed ekyapa mu ngalo, I smell a rat.

Yes, just like other programs, this scheme definitely has some issues which must be fixed. For instance, its timing and lack of enough sensitization before implementation.

Second, the question of automatic renewal vis-a-vis those who might not have the capacity to renew the lease and yet all their graves and livelihood are there, among other things. I can seek answers to some of these questions even if I sought an appointment with the head of Buganda Land Board or the katikkiro himself.

This is the very reason I haven't engaged publically about this scheme. However, when the ear on the ground begins to tap statements that intend to take us back to the 1900 agreement, where the land in Buganda is claimed to be unfairly parceled and distributed, then you can't fail to wonder whether Mengo and the Kabaka, for that matter, were not trapped.

Reflecting, since time immemorial, the afore- mentioned has been the chorus on Mr Museveni's lips, and cannot be a coincidence that those against this scheme have resurrected it now.

At the end of the day and after things have gone sour, he shall, as usual, intervene to purportedly rescue people from Mengo, the grabber, and shall wash his hands. This will come to pass if Mengo doesn't strategically retreat and carefully study the intentions of the return of the land tittles.

Of course since Museveni is the president, Mengo cannot avoid working with him; it only has to be cautious that while walking with him from behind, it should be four steps, and if it's ahead of him, it should always look behind to find out whether he is still following them.

So, whether the kyapa mu ngalo scheme is good or bad, Mengo should be cautious while trading with a person who made statements against opposition political parties and came to pass, who incarcerated the Omusinga wa Rewnzururu and who criticized Milton Obote for using the gun to destroy Buganda other than using the pen.

Similarly, as it ignores the motor-mouthed individuals against the scheme, Mengo should scan through those who can't speak out and who are the majority.

The author is the spokesperson of the People's Progressive Party.