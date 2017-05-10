Kampala — Three senior government officials, among them the chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission, Baguma Isoke are expected to testify as the commission of inquiry into land matters enter the second day of public hearing.

Other officials include the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) executive director Dr Tom Okurutu and the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) executive director Dr Andrew Seguya.

According to the schedule, the commission will also hear evidences from representatives of cultural institutions.

The Commission headed by Court of Appeal Judge Catherine Bamugemereire was appointed in December last year to investigate into the law, processes and procedures in land acquisition, land administration, and management in the country.

Other commissioners include former deputy Attorney General, Freddie Ruhindi, Hoima District chairman George Bagonza Tinkasimire, Makerere University don and land law specialist, Dr Rose Nakayi, Ms Mary Odupa Ochan (development specialist), former Buganda minister Robert Sebunya and Uganda's first female surveyor, Joyce Habaasa.

Sitting at the National Records and Archiving Center in Kampala, the commission is investigating into the role and effectiveness of the Uganda Land Commission in administering public land and the land fund.

The commission is also inquiring into the effectiveness of relevant bodies in the preservation of wetlands, forests and game reserves and examines ways in which the challenges of human habitation in those areas can be resolved.

At the maiden public hearing, six witnesses including two ministers; Mary Kitutu (state for environment) and Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu (Tourism) testified before the commission.

Others include Commissioners in the Ministry of Lands; Robert Opio (land registration) Naome Kabanda (National land policy), Wilson Ogaro (Surveys and Mapping) and city lawyer Peter Mulira.

Mr Mulira asked the commission to take over custody of the files in the land registry to enable them acquire effective information on the rampant fraud in the land sector.

He also asked the commission to investigate suspended lands commissioner, Ms Sarah Kulata on issues of fraud.

Justice Bamugemereire said the commission will hear from all parties mentioned by the witnesses during the hearing.