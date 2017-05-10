Photo: The Herald

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is unfazed by the prospects of meeting five-time CAF Champions League winners Zamalek in their backyard on Friday night and believes he has a team that can stand toe-to-toe with the giants.

The coach was an oasis of confidence at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. "It is just like all the other days and we are preparing the same way we have been doing all along," said Chitembwe. "Our approach in Egypt is to try and do well and try to compete."

He believes if his men can do as well as they did in their game against TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, they stand a chance to come back home with a good result.

The club have assigned Amidu Abbas with the responsibility to score the goals for the team and he has responded accordingly. The former Kaizer Chiefs man is expected to lead the strike force against Zamalek.

Veteran forward Leonard Tsipa's registration has been regularised but the striker is nursing a knock and will not be among the travelling party to Egypt.

However, Chitembwe downplayed Amidu's makeshift role. "He has a responsibility to play. He is paid to play and we are just doing that," he said.

Ghanaian forward Wilson Andoh yesterday trained with the team for the second day since arriving in the country.

Chitembwe said he hasn't had time to assess him as yet.

However, sources said there is a buzz at Makepekepe given the impression the Ghanaian has made in the past two days.

The other striker Abasirim Chidiebere is expected in the country today while Richard Addai, from Ghana, is scheduled to arrive at the end of the week.

Chitembwe said the forced break following the postponement of the Harare Derby last weekend was a blessing in disguise.

"The only advantage is that we managed to rest. It is good for the bodies, especially for players such as Hardy (Zvirekwi), who have been playing football for the past one-and-half years," he said.