Photo: Geoffrey Rono/The Nation

Beatrice Kones at Bomet Green Stadium.

The battle for the Bomet East parliamentary seat in this year's General Election will, interestingly, be between a mother and her son.

The contest pits Jubilee Party candidate Beatrice Kones - the wife of former minister Kipkalya Kones - against her firstborn Kevin, who was nominated by Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) to vie for the seat.

The duel has sparked excitement among residents who are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the unusual competition.

To some, the contest is a pointer to democracy which allows anyone to vie for any elective position of their choice. But to others, the contest is a case of family discord.

However, in an interview with the Nation, Ms Kones exuded confidence, saying she will win the seat. "I will easily trounce my son and reclaim the seat I lost in 2013," she said.

Mr Kones, however, believes he will emerge the winner.

He said his mother had nothing new to offer residents of Bomet if that she did not accomplish when she succeeded his father who died in 2008.

"It is my belief that CCM stands for what we aspire for as a people. Look at its stand on devolution. That is what I stand for since my late father also did the same," he said.

HER HUSBAND

Ms Kones was first elected MP following the death of her husband in a plane crash in Enoosopukia, Narok.

The former Cabinet minister died alongside Lorna Laboso, the sister of National Assembly deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso among others.

The seat, has since independence, been revolving around the two families of Mr Isaac Kipkorir Salat, a former assistant minister in retired President Daniel arap Moi's regime and that of Mr Kones.

Mr Salat, who is the father of Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat, was the region's MP from 1979 to 1987 when he died following a short illness.

This paved way for Mr Kones to succeed him a year later. He was MP until his death in 2008. His wife succeeded him in a by-election for the seat and subsequently lost to outgoing Bomet MP Bernard Bett in the last General Election.

Besides, the mother and son duel, also in the race is Mr Amos Rotich, who is contesting the seat as an independent candidate. A number of residents interviewed believe that the two family members should agree on who will be on the ballot for the sake of unity.

However, Mr Kones told the Nation he will not heed the calls to settle on one candidate through consensus.

"The time for talks expired in January this year when she declined to honour her promise of supporting me. It is now time for me to hit the road and pursue my dreams," said Mr Kones.

While insisting that he still had a lot of respect for his mother, the younger Kones said it was time his mother "shows proper leadership by blessing my bid for the seat".

He argued that in 2013, he respected her decision to vie for the seat on condition that she would support his bid in 2017. "But, we were all shocked when she insisted that she wanted to vie for the same seat despite having lost in 2013," said the son.

Mr Kones said it was time for youth to take over the country's leadership and no amount of intimidation will deter his decision to lead the people of Bomet East.

His mother has, however, blamed the situation on CCM leader Governor Isaac Ruto, whom she has accused of allegedly sponsoring his son to vie against her for his own selfish gains.

She dismissed the party that has sponsored her son for the seat, saying his candidature will not see the light of day come August 8 when the General Election will be held.

'SETTLE SCORES'

"How would Governor Ruto feel if somebody sponsored his firstborn son to run against him in the gubernatorial seat merely to settle political scores?" she asked.

Ms Kones said the governor had made a name for himself in politics thanks to her husband and wondered why "he wants to destroy the family of his late friend".

Mr Kones, however, dismissed the allegations that he was being sponsored by Mr Ruto to scuttle his mother's political ambitions.

"I am not fighting my mother by vying as a local MP as much as she is also interested in the seat. My passion for political leadership has been in my blood for years," he said.

He said the fact that he won the CCM nominations with a whopping 11,827 votes, compared to her mother who won the Jubilee ticket with slightly over 8,000 votes, was an indication that he was more popular than her.

However, Mr Kones said there was no bad blood between them and their ambitions were purely political. "I have no personal differences with my mother, we have no quarrels, no dispute and away from the political scene, she remains my good mother," he said.

According to an elder, Mr Joseph Kones, parents bring up their children, educate them and bless them to lead a better life than them. "She should support her son. It is shameful for a mother to fight her son," he said.

The elder, who is not related to the family, said in a normal African situation, a male child takes over from his departed father.

"We see the face of the late Kipkalya in Kalya (Kones)," said the elder, adding that they wanted a leader who will fight for the community's interests.

"We want a brave person who will articulate our issues. Kalya has proved his capability," he said.

While insisting that he had a lot of respect for women, the elder said they were faced with a hard decision between a mother and son in the political race.

Report by Geoffrey Rono, Anita Chepkoech and Ruth Mbula