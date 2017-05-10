ONE of the two wives of a Zanu PF central committee member will testify Wednesday after the court indicated that she had to appear to give her side of the story in a case in which her husband is facing allegations of raping his sister-in-law.

On Tuesday, Saviors Piki (46), a ruling party central committee member from Chirumanzu, appeared before Gweru regional magistrate, Morgan Nemadire facing two counts of rape.

Piki is accused of raping his wife's young sister in January 2015 when the alleged victim was still 16 years.

The Zanu PF member allegedly conspired with his wife to cover up the rape of the teenager.

Piki, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and alleged his wife's young sister fabricated the matter to cover up for her 'misbehaviour' after she had been confronted by her other sister in Harare over a high phone bill.

He said he used to stay with the victim at Chaka Business Centre in Chirumanzu before she left in January 2015 to stay with her other sister in Harare. Piki said the rape charges only arose in April 2016 following the issue of the phone bill.

But Piki's sister-in-law maintained in court that she told her sister (accused's wife) about the rape issue but that she (sister) swept the matter under the carpet and said it was not supposed to be reported.

She said she only raised the issue last year after the phone bill matter as she felt let down by her sister who failed to stand by her when she told her of her rape ordeal.

Prosecutors told the court that sometime in January 2015 at Chaka business centre in Chirumanzu, the accused's wife asked the complainant to clean her bedroom.

"When the complainant was cleaning the room accused entered, locked the door and demanded sex from her saying she was spending his money yet would at the end get married to another man," prosecutors told the court.

After girl turned his advances down, accused allegedly pushed her on to the bed and raped her once before threatening her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The complainant allegedly told her sister who did not take any action.

The court further heard that on another date in January 2015, the accused asked complainant to accompany him and his children to his plot in Mvuma.

While at the plot the accused's workers went to work in the fields leaving complainant at home.

The complainant decided to take a bath in the tub and that is when accused entered the bathroom, lifted her up before throwing her into the spare bedroom where he allegedly raped her.

After the complainant again told her sister, she again took no action resulting in the complainant leaving for Harare to stay with her other sister.

Whilst in Harare, in April 2016, the victim was reprimanded by her sister over a high phone bill. She then wrote suicide note narrating how the accused had raped her and that she had found a source of comfort in her new boyfriend, whom she spent most of the time phoning.

She then attempted to kill herself by drinking a pesticide after which a police report was made.