Firebrand Tafara-Mabvuku MP James Maridadi has struck again, this time advocating the expulsion of fellow legislator Christopher Chigumba over land fraud.

The fearless MDC-T legislator has emerged a lone voice against high level corruption by Zimbabwe's influential few with links to the ruling Zanu PF party.

Maridadi is agitated little has been done on the culprits.

He came Tuesday to demand the house to dismiss Chigumba, who is Chitungwiza South MP and a businessman and was last month named and shamed for parceling out land illegally on wetlands in the satellite town.

The exposé was contained in a damning report by a committee chaired by Zanu PF legislator Irene Zindi last month.

Chitungwiza is infamous for land deals which have left many home seekers swindled out of their hard earners monies, often by individuals with links to the ruling party.

Following the presentation of the report, fears abound Chigumba could as well be another addition to the so-called sacred cows who may not be called to account for their actions under Zanu PF rule.

Maridadi was on Tuesday quick to remind fellow legislators not to allow Chigumba to fall among those whose cases have been allowed to die a natural death.

"The Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing tabled a report which we received in this House," Maridadi said as he stood to raise a point of order in the house.

"We normally say that the Executive is not implementing the recommendations of Parliament but as a House, we are not implementing our recommendations.

"The Portfolio Committee said it point blank that honourable Chigumba is a land baron in Chitungwiza. So, as Parliament, what are you going to do because one of us is a land baron? Land barons are causing a lot of problems. Are we going to chase the honourable member from this House?"

However, the deputy speaker of the house Mabel Chinomona was quick to tell the former aide to then prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai that parliament will follow "procedure", adding, "We do not just chase people away... It is not that he will be chased away. The Minister will look into that."

It is not the first time Maridadi has called for the full wrath of the law on Chigumba.

The former radio presenter last month challenged water and climate minister Oppah Muchinguri to deal with Chigumba over land fraud allegations.

"To me, the worst crimes on earth are raping a woman and stealing of land and for Chigumba to come to this House when he knows he has stolen land, I think it is unforgivable. Minister, some of the people that you must start fighting are land barons like Chigumba, who has parcelled out land in Chitungwiza," maridadi said then.

Maridadi last week took local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere to task for temerity to dismiss the entire Chitungwiza council on alleged corruption at a time the Zanu PF political commissar was also being implicated in a $5 million bribe farce involving businessman Philip Chiyangwa.