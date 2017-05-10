Kenya: Low Morale Cost Leopards Dearly in 'Mashemeji Derby'

AFC Leopards' 3-0 loss to Gor Mahia on Sunday was occasioned by, among other things, low morale after the disappearance of a quarter of the Sh200,000 from Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero which was meant for the playing unit.

A source within the club who preferred anonymity for fear of reprisals, said loss of the money led to low morale among the players heading into Sunday's match at Nyayo Stadium.

"One of the club officials disappeared with a quarter of the money from the governor, leading to low morale. It clearly affected our performance in the match," the source said. Kidero hosted players and officials from Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards for breakfast at his office on Thursday and gave each of the teams Sh200,000.

Gor Mahia won the one-sided match, prompting coach Stewart Hall to utter unprintables in his post-match interview.

The source also said it was wrong for Leopards to start the match without observing a minute of silence in honour of paid a one minute silent in honour of the late Fanice Ramwenya Murila,

wife of AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars legend Josephat 'controller' Murila. The late Ramwenya, who died on April 21, was buried at the weekend.

According to coach Hall, the team prepared well for the match but did not apply his instructions on the pitch.