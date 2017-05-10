Kenya: Crisis At Likoni Crossing As Ferry Stalls

A crisis hit the Likoni Channel on Wednesday morning after a ferry stalled, stranding hundreds of travellers for hours.

The congestion at the mainland prompted passengers to scramble to board the available vessels.

The MV Likoni stalled on the mainland side in the early morning as commuters and other travellers were heading to their destinations.

Kenya Ferry Services officials said the available ferries are moving slowly due to strong and high tides.

On Tuesday, ferry users were stranded for hours after services were disrupted at the channel.

This is after two ferries, the MV Nyayo and the MV Harambee, were withdrawn because they could not operate due to heavy currents caused by an overflow of water at the channel from nearby rivers.