East Africa: Parties Directed to Submit EALA Candidates' Names

Party leaders have until Thursday to submit nomination papers for the candidates they intend to nominate to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Those who desire to serve in the EALA as independent candidates will also be submitting their nomination papers on the same day at County Hall's Mini Chamber.

"Considering the strict timelines within which the election process ought to be finalised, I urge the Leaders of the Majority and Minority Parties in the National Assembly to liaise with their Senate counterparts with a view to timeously submit names of their nominees to the Presiding Officers, who are the Clerks of the two Houses of Parliament.

"For clarity, Thursday has been appointed as the nomination day on which Party Leaders will submit nomination papers of their candidates," reads a notice from National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

After presentation of the names, the Presiding Officers will appoint and Gazette the day and venue for elections. The date is not more than fourteen days after the nomination day.

"Joint Committee will consider the nominees and table a Report thereto in both Houses of Parliament," Speaker Muturi said.

Those eying the EALA nomination through Jubilee are Dr Julius Kones, who lost in the Bomet primaries, and ex-Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua. President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has five slots of the available nine.

ODM frontrunners for EALA are National Elections Board chairperson Judith Pareno and Raila Odinga's long-term think- tank member Abubakar Zein both of whom are seeking a second term and Silas Jakakimba have also applied.