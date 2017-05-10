Photo: MIchael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor

Pte Godfrey Musisi at the Nakawa magistrates court on May 9, 2017 where he was charged with murder.

Former spy Godfrey Musisi, who has never been far from controversy for eight years, had his charges of murdering the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Andrew Felix Kaweesi substituted with those of conspiracy to murdering another unnamed person.

Pte Musisi who was arrested on March 23, together with four of his family members, a week after the murder of AIGP Kaweesi, the former police spokesman was yesterday arraigned before a Nakawa court detained without being formerly charged and detained at Nalufenya security facility on charges of murdering Kaweesi, his body guard and driver on March 17.

Yesterday at around 1pm Pte Musisi was brought Nakawa chief Magistrate's court from Kira police station where he was transferred a day before. Three hours later, he was brought before Grade I magistrate Margaret Anyu and instead the state presented a file of conspiracy to man unnamed not AIGP Kaweesi but unnamed person.

According to brief facts in a file of the new charges which was not read in court, Pte Musisi early last year is alleged to have conspired with Mr Cluster Mutebi, his then worker to murder unnamed man.

Over this new case, Police first arrested Mr Mutebi who the first accused for allegedly murdering unnamed man using a pistol.

Pte Musisi who was arrested after Mr Mutebi allegedly told police that his boss Pte Musisi was the one in possession of the unspent bullets of the pistol was arrested from his Namugongo-Buloori residence at Wakiso on May 26 last year on allegations and charged with conspiracy to murder.

Pte Musisi's lawyer George Muhangi yesterday objected to charging his client with the same charges which were dismissed by court last year.

"Your worship, the accused was charged before you last year under CRB 672 of 2016 before His worship Nooh Sajjabi. This case was dismissed for want of prosecution. It is not clear whether the state has amended the charges or it is instituting new ones. But state can't amend the dismissed charges without an application to court. We pray that this honourable court exercises its powers and release the accused so that he regains his freedom," Mr Muhangi submitted.

The state prosecutor Joyce Anyango in reply told court that Section 119 of the magistrate's Court Act allows the state to re-instate the dismissed charges when new evidence and witnesses are availed.

In her ruling, the magistrate refused to read the charges referring them as defective. She gave state a week to either amend the file or place new charges against the accused before remanding him to Luzira prison till May 16.

Musisi's woes

When Daily Monitor talked to Musisi in court cells yesterday he said he was arrested on the night of March 23 from his Namugongo residence together with his wife Grace Nankya and three other persons he lives and taken to Nalufenya.

The others arrested with him are Mr Benald Friday 19, Steward Ainebyona 18, both brick layers and Mr George Kimbugwe, Mr Musisi's tenant. They were later released on April 26 and ordered to keep on reporting to Kira road police station.

"I was consecutively tortured to the extent of putting my head in a forcing me to accepted that I that I was the architecture of the murder of Kaweesi and my wife was the one who used to cook the food we ate with others in the planning meetings of killing him at my residence," Musisi who looked thin and unhealthy narrated.

On Monday, Pte Musisi was transferred to Kira road police station where he was granted bail in the evening. Mr Nasiiru Nsubuga his area LCI chairman and Mr Lukoda Nsubuga his elder brother who stood surety for him were told to pick him the following the morning.

"When came back today, a police officer told us that he had received instructions not to release Musisi but to drop charges of murdering Kaweesi and instead charge him with jumping bail, which has also been amended with conspiracy to murder of another person," said Mr Lukoda.

Musisi says the story in Sunday Monitor which reported that Jinja High court had issued an order directing the commandant of police Flying Squad Herbert Muhangi to produce him in court on May 18 brought some relief to him.

"On Monday the chairman of Uganda Human Right Commission Medi Kaggwa visited our Nalufenya police talked to me and other prisoners and ordered that he either be taken to court or released and here I am now wondering whether this is the fundamental change brought by my president His Excellence Museveni Kaguta," Musisi said.

In 2009, Pte Musisi 52, was convicted of trying to assassinate President Museveni and sentenced to 10 years in prison by the UPDF First Division Court Martial. However, the 52-year-old former ISO officer was pardoned late in 2010 by President Museveni, upon which he was reinstated on his ISO job.

He later vigorously campaigned for President Museveni in the 2011 general elections together with his former boss Brig Matayo Kyaligonza.