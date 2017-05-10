Uganda: Kabaka Can't Beg From Museveni, Says Mayiga

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi can never go to visit President Museveni with a begging bowl in hand, the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has told the kingdom's Lukiiko (Parliament).

Addressing the 24th Lukiiko, Mayiga said from time to time, the Kabaka holds meetings with other leaders for the benefit of the people of Buganda and Uganda in general.

"The Kabaka visited State House but he had not gone to beg. Those who talk like that don't know who Kabaka Mutebi is. If us, we don't beg, what about the Kabaka?" Mayiga asked, amidst thunderous applause from members of the Lukiiko.

The Katikkiro's words were a direct reaction to recent statements by Democratic Party (DP) president general Norbert Mao, who told journalists that the Kabaka visited State House to beg from President Museveni.

Mao's claims caused a storm in DP, especially among the group aligned to the now suspended Buganda region vice president Betty Nambooze.

The group asked Mao to withdraw the statement and apologize, which he declined to do. Mayiga also hit at critics of his Ekyapa mu ngalo [land title in your hands] campaign aimed at giving land titles to all tenants occupying Kabaka's land.

He said that the sole purpose of Ekyapa mu ngalo is to empower bibanja holders to have security of tenure on Kabaka's land.

"We think that those people with titles are better secured than those without titles," he said.

According to Mayiga, those opposed to the campaign are the same people who fought against ettoffaali, the kingdom's crowdfunding campaign that he spearheaded.

"Ettoffaali wasn't about money, but sending a message to our people to go and fight for themselves with all their might," he said. "That is what they didn't want because it empowered people of Buganda."

Ibrahim Kaboggoza Kivumbi, a lawyer with Joseph Kiryowa & Co Advocates, concurred with Mayiga that giving people titles is a good thing, but added that there is a lot the kingdom needs to do if the scheme is to succeed.

"They must amend some of the clauses that are normally in a lease agreement. The element of perpetuity that bibanja holders enjoy on Kabaka's land must be reflected in the lease agreement," Kivumbi said.

Mayiga also said Buganda will support the recently inaugurated Catherine Bamugemereire's committee of inquiry on land, but added that it must carefully study the main causes of land conflicts if it's to achieve good results.

The Katikkiro vowed that Buganda will vehemently oppose the pro- posed land law, which will see the government take away people's land for its projects before they compensate owners.