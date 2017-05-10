Kenya: Sh10bn Project to Ease Water Shortage in West Pokot

More than 450,000 people in West Pokot County will benefit from clean water after the completion of the Muruny-Siyoi Water Dam and Supply Project, which is under construction.

Work on the project, which started in March 2015, will be completed in 10 months.

The dam is being built in the semi-arid area of Kapsait in South Pokot Sub-County and is expected to produce 38,000 cubic meters of water per day.

The project, funded by the national government at a cost of Sh10 billion, was launched in 2015 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

Speaking Tuesday during an inspection tour of the project, Water Principal Secretary Fred Segor said Sh5.2 billion will be used to build the dam while Sh4.2 billion is for treatment and water supply.

"The water will be served adequately in three constituencies of Pokot South, Kapenguria and Sigor," he said.

He said most of the county residents are pastoralists and water has been a major challenge for them.

Mr Segor further said the government is also funding a Sh1.2 billion irrigation project in Wei Wei in the county to ensure food security.