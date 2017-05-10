Nigeria: La Casera Rebrands, Earns Regulator's Endorsements

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have endorsed the newly rebranded La Casera drink, describing it as safe to drink and one that conforms to standard requirements.

Speaking at the new look relaunch of La casera apple drink in Lagos, recently, regulatory agencies commended the company for adhering o best practices.

For instance, Mrs. Helen Emordi, who represented the SON and Ugochukwu Illoh of NAFDAC, said the product remained safe, even as they urged the company to maintain high quality standard in the production of its beverages.

This is coming few months after rumours that La casera is harmful for consumption. To allay the fears that the drink is unhealthy for consumption, NAFDAC, SON, and MAN were present to endorse the repacked product.

The Managing Director of The La Casera Company (TLCC), Roland Albert, said the drink, which has been in existence since 2001 with 6000 retail outlets in Nigeria had served the need of Nigerians.

Albert insisted that the firm remained committed to originality, innovation and affordable carbonated soft drink that contains real apple juice to quench the craving thirst of teeming consumers.

He claimed the product has high dietary fiber that helps prevent cancer and help weight loss.

Albert said the launch of the repackaged La Casera Apple drink is a display of the company's innovative, forward-thinking prowess and commitment to consumers' satisfaction.

In his words: "La Casera Apple drink now wears a new colourful and attractive look with real apple fruit indicating an increase in real apple juice content in each bottle giving consumers more taste of real apple bite.

"It is good to say that the all-new La Casera Apple drink, which still comes in 50cl bottle, developed to meet the thirst need of the average Nigerian who is always on the go, still remains the standard and quality which La Casera is known for and also stands for."

Albert stated that since the entry of La casera apple drink into the Nigeria Carbonate Soft Drink (CSD) market, it has gained tremendous consumer affinity, a success which was attributed to the innovativeness, originality and real apple taste of the product.

The MD added that the organisation has been able to challenge competitors in the market.

Marketing Manager of TLCC, Bello Yusuf said Nigeria CSD market commands a unique hold in the food and beverage sector of the economy with an estimated 41 per cent of soft drink volume sales.

In his words: "TLCC Plc. gained entrance into the Nigeria CSD market in 2001 with the introduction of our flagship brand La Casera Apple drink in PET bottle, which since inception, has been setting the pace for excellent and high quality product. 16 years down the line, dynamic of the CSD market is not the same. Today, we have come to witness the rebirth brand La Casera Apple Drink".