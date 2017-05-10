Kenya: Troublemakers During Elections Put On Notice

Nairobi — "Kenya cannot tolerate troublemakers during elections." - That was the warning sounded Tuesday by National Cohesion Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairperson Francis ole Kaparo, during the launch of the Elections Security Arrangement project.

"This is a firm message that we must give together as people whose Kenyans have given this unique responsibility to ensure we have a fair, peaceful and just election," he added.

He urged all stakeholders to ensure everything is set ahead of August, to ensure there is no repeat of the 2007-2008 poll chaos that claimed over 1,000 lives and left 600,000 internally displaced.

Kaparo's message to the police chief Joseph Boinnet was: "Be firm. Do not entrain any nonsense."

"Thank you IG for being a no-nonsense person and you must continue to do so. Kenya expects nothing less," he said insisting that all "troublemakers" must be dealt with ruthlessly regardless of the political affiliation or "the depths of their pockets."

He cautioned all stakeholders to do enough to avoid, "a harsh judgment by Kenyans."

Boinnet, who was present during the event warned that no one will be spared if they breach the law.

As earlier advised by President Uhuru Kenyatta, he said security agencies will adopt a multi-agency approach to ensure no loopholes are left glaring.

"We will apply the law as it is. We will not take any nonsense from anybody," the IG asserted.

Independent Policing Oversight Authority Chairperson Macharia Njeru on his part called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure security officers don't infringe on human rights even as they enforce the law.

He said police must work with other stakeholders to ensure any threat to peace is dealt with decisively but within the limits of the law.

"The police cannot do it alone," he stated.

He called on members of the public to work with the security apparatus in ensuring campaigns and the elections are carried out in a peaceful environment.

Njeru also applauded police officers for ensuring the party primaries were largely peaceful.

During the party primaries, the IG said two people died as a result of electoral violence but there were 23 incidents only that led to the arrest of 63 culprits.