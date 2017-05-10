Uganda: 12th Crown for KCCA

KCCA FC clinched their twelfth league title after beating Lweza 2-0 last evening, closing the gap to four trophies shy of record holders SC Villa, reports John Vianney Nsimbe.
Going into yesterday's match against Lweza, KCCA FC needed two points to retain the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title.
But they picked up maximum points, thanks to second half penalties converted by Tom Masiko and Geofrrey Sserunkuma, to seal the title triumph with two games to spare.
Such a memorable run and dominance used to be the tag-line privy to SC Villa, who are the record 16-time league champions. However, with KCCA on twelve titles now, Villa's crown of invincibility is under threat.
Villa's last league title was in 2004. By then, KCCA was on seven and hardly did Villa even bother to look over its shoulder.
"It is because of KCCA's financial muscle as an institutional club that they have proved better than us", Villa supremo Ben Misagga said.
Misagga argued that KCCA's success should not upset Villa fans. He added that when Villa was so dominant until 2004, they had a strong financial base from the time of the late Patrick Kawooya through the reign of Franco Mugabe and Omar Mandela.
Misagga emphasized that Villa does not have such backing anymore, which has made them turn into a sleeping giant.
However, KCCA chairman Julius Kabugo dismissed that reasoning, saying that from time immemorial, KCCA has been an institutional club with money.
PAST WINNERS
1968-Prisons
1969-Prisons
1970-Coffee
1971- Simba
1974-Express
1975-Express
1976-KCC
1977-KCC
1978-Simba
1979-UCB
1980-Nile
1981-KCC
1982-SC Villa
1983-KCC
1984-Villa
1985-KCC
1986-Villa
1987-Villa
1988-Villa
1989-Villa
1990-Villa
1991-KCC
1992-Villa
1993-Express
1994-Villa
1995-Express
1996-Express
1997-KCC
1998-Villa
1999-Villa
2000-Villa
2001-Villa
2002-Villa
2003-Villa
2004-Villa
2005-Police
2006-URA
2007-URA
2008-KCC
2009-URA
2010-Vipers
2011-URA
2012-Express
2013-KCCA
2014-KCCA
2015-Vipers
2016-KCCA
2017- KCCA