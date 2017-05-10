Uganda: 12th Crown for KCCA

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

KCCA players celebrate their championship victory before the VIP box at Lugogo.

KCCA FC clinched their twelfth league title after beating Lweza 2-0 last evening, closing the gap to four trophies shy of record holders SC Villa, reports John Vianney Nsimbe.

Going into yesterday's match against Lweza, KCCA FC needed two points to retain the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title.

But they picked up maximum points, thanks to second half penalties converted by Tom Masiko and Geofrrey Sserunkuma, to seal the title triumph with two games to spare.

Such a memorable run and dominance used to be the tag-line privy to SC Villa, who are the record 16-time league champions. However, with KCCA on twelve titles now, Villa's crown of invincibility is under threat.

Villa's last league title was in 2004. By then, KCCA was on seven and hardly did Villa even bother to look over its shoulder.

"It is because of KCCA's financial muscle as an institutional club that they have proved better than us", Villa supremo Ben Misagga said.

Misagga argued that KCCA's success should not upset Villa fans. He added that when Villa was so dominant until 2004, they had a strong financial base from the time of the late Patrick Kawooya through the reign of Franco Mugabe and Omar Mandela.

Misagga emphasized that Villa does not have such backing anymore, which has made them turn into a sleeping giant.

However, KCCA chairman Julius Kabugo dismissed that reasoning, saying that from time immemorial, KCCA has been an institutional club with money.

PAST WINNERS

1968-Prisons

1969-Prisons

1970-Coffee

1971- Simba

1974-Express

1975-Express

1976-KCC

1977-KCC

1978-Simba

1979-UCB

1980-Nile

1981-KCC

1982-SC Villa

1983-KCC

1984-Villa

1985-KCC

1986-Villa

1987-Villa

1988-Villa

1989-Villa

1990-Villa

1991-KCC

1992-Villa

1993-Express

1994-Villa

1995-Express

1996-Express

1997-KCC

1998-Villa

1999-Villa

2000-Villa

2001-Villa

2002-Villa

2003-Villa

2004-Villa

2005-Police

2006-URA

2007-URA

2008-KCC

2009-URA

2010-Vipers

2011-URA

2012-Express

2013-KCCA

2014-KCCA

2015-Vipers

2016-KCCA

2017- KCCA