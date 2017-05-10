9 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Bans Blue Whale Challenge After Teen Kills Self

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Banned
By Stella Cherono

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has banned the online game "Blue Whale Challenge", which has been linked to a teen's suicide in Nairobi.

The KFCB on Tuesday said it had written to Google and Facebook to block the game, which features a fifty-day series of traumatising tasks that culminate in suicide.

WITHDRAWAL

KFCB chief executive Ezekiel Mutua said the board had ordered the immediate withdrawal of the game, which has been online for some years, from all social media sites in Kenya and asked all Internet service providers to ensure it is not accessible in the country.

"Anyone found allowing children to play the Challenge will be arrested and prosecuted in line with the Film and Stage Plays Act Cap222," Mr Mutua said.

Under this Act, he said, it is illegal to expose children to any content that is suitable for adults only.

"In this regard, the board is already working closely with the law enforcement agencies to ensure the game is not available in any public facility, including cyber cafes and gaming joints across the country," said the CEO.

REMOVE ADS

He said the board had written to Facebook, Twitter and all other social media platforms where the presence of the game has been reported and called on the networks to remove its ads.

"Further, the Board has advised the Communications Authority of Kenya, CAK, to take action against any social media sites operators allowing the distribution of such dangerous games," he said.

The ban comes after it emerged that a teenager who committed suicide in Nyamakima late last week had played the game.

Kenya

Election Body Sets Off Race for 19m Votes

Official poll campaigns will start on May 28, the electoral commission has announced. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.