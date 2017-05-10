Uganda: National Water, Govt Plan to Cut Prices of Water

Government has revealed plans to slash the prices of water at public stand pipes (PSPs).

Currently, National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) sells water at the public stand pipes at Shs 38 per 20-liter jerrycan, while vendors are expected to charge a standard rate of Shs 50 for each jerrycan.

Already, talks between the ministry of Water and Environment and NSWC are underway to have another tariff plan to have the pipe prices slashed to Shs 25 per jerrycan to allow urban poor communities to further access clean water.

Sam Cheptoris, the minister of Water and Environment, told legislators on the budget committee on May 8 that the rationale for the price slash is to deter the water vendors from overcharging consumers. This follows several complaints from consumers who say vendors exploit them by slapping charges of up to Shs 500 per jerrycan.

"We have had discussions with NWSC and they have no objection to coming up with a tariff plan for the poor because access to water is a human right. Discussions are going to be concluded soon and this plan will be implemented in the next two months," Cheptoris said.

Alfred Okot Okidi, the ministry's permanent secretary, told The Observer that a team from NWSC and the ministry conducted a study on the PSPs usage and effectiveness, and recommendations will be made to cabinet to have the new tariff gazetted and enforced.

"The major concern is on the middlemen who have been over-charging the customers. So, we want to make sure that we determine and dictate the price per jerrycan to be charged across the board for the poor communities," Okidi said.

A joint monitoring team will be stationed at the NWSC regional facilities to carry out spot checks and also sensitise customers not to pay more than Shs 50 charged by the vendors.

NWSC public relations officer Sam Apedel, who confirmed the developments to The Observer in a phone interview, said the discussions are at policy level and the service provider only awaits a nod from the ministry to effect the new rates.

"We want a tariff that takes care of all people. The idea is to guarantee equity and ensure that there is a service for all," Apedel said.

More than 2,700 PSPs have been installed across the country for the urban poor in informal settlements. The corporation has also installed 1,500 pre-paid water ATMs with provision of coin slots and a jerrycan costs Shs 200.

Earlier MPs Barnabas Tinkasiimire (Buyaga West) and Peter Ogwang (Usuk) had derided the minister over failure to provide unlimited access to clean water in the rural communities. Tinkasiimire further tasked the minister to have government provide free water to Ugandans, a proposal Cheptoris insisted was impossible.

"That is not feasible because this water has to be treated. The only free water is from the lakes and rivers but water which you have to treat and pay people to do this cannot be free," Cheptoris said.

Apedel said NWSC is seeking about Shs 90 billion to implement the Service Coverage Acceleration Programme to extend water to 12,000 villages in the country every financial year. NWSC will raise 52 per cent of the funds while government will cater for the rest.