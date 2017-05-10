Photo: The Observer

Inspector General of Police General Kale Kayihura meeting MPs.

At 10am yesterday, the inspector general of police, Gen Kale Kayihura, stealthily drove into Parliament.

He was there for his confirmation hearing before the House's Appointments committee, which is chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. Kayihura was recently reappointed as police chief for another three years by President Museveni.

Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kayihura arrived at Parliament unnoticed. He came in without his heavy security detail and drove a saloon car, Nissan Fuga, with private registration number plates, UBA 462C.

Kayihura was led through an entrance in the parliamentary eastern wing, which is only reserved for Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah.The IGP made a brief stopover in an office on the fourth floor of the eastern wing, before he was sneaked into the parlimentary library where he waited for some time.

At 10:30am he was ushered into the South committee room to interface with the vetting committee members. According to sources within the parliamentary leadership, the committee's sitting was fixed late on Monday evening.

"We were warned against letting out this information," said a parliamentary staffer.

Interviewed for a comment yesterday, parliament's director for communication and public affairs, Chris Obore, said, "Gen Kayihura was officially invited and the committee was formally convened."

Obore said invitation letters were sent to committee members to attend as the norm is. Asked why Kayihura was so elusive, Obore said, "If he [Kayihura] didn't want to speak to the media that was none of parliament's business because a person appearing before the committee has a right to speak or not speak to the media."

Inside the committee room, a source said, Kadaga told MPs that it was prudent for the committee to sit hurriedly and approve the reappointment of Kayihura and Johnson Byabashaija, the commissioner general of prisons, since they were occupying their respective offices illegally after the expiry of their contracts.

This she said as she explained why she had to disrupt the ongoing budget process to vet the two security heads. Byabashaija waited in the VIP lounge where all presidential appointees sit as they wait to appear before the appointments committee.

After his two-hour appearance before the committee, Kayihura spent about 45 minutes trying to shake off journalists who were pursuing him within the parliamentary building.

He first hid in the office of parliament's director for Finance as his men tried in vain to push away journalists who were waiting in the corridor.

For about 10 minutes, he kept inside the finance director's office and sought the assistance of four MPs. When the MPs failed to persuade journalists to give up the chase, Kayihura sent for an NTV journalist who he asked to convince his colleagues to leave the corridor in vain.

His guards then pushed journalists as Kayihura emerged from the office on the South wing into the corridor leading to the north wing of the Parliamentary building. The journalists were not about to give up the chase. They took different routes to intercept the police chief before he got to the exit.

Not short on options, Kayihura disappeared into an office on the fourth floor of the east wing. Journalists positioned themselves in front of all exit routes.

Thirty-five minutes later, Kayihura gave up his hide-and-seek game. He emerged to confront the journalists but was reluctant to answer any questions from journalists. Usuk MP Peter Ogwang later bragged that he persuaded Kayihura to give up the hiding and face the journalists.

"You journalists should thank me because I was able to ask him [Kayihura] to come out and talk to the media because the office he is [holding] is important," Ogwang said.

KAYIHURA APOLOGISES

As the committee hearing got underway, insider sources told The Observer that Kayihura, who appeared calm, asked MPs for ideas on how he can deal with former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye.

"Besigye is a challenge to me. He declared himself a president [and] swore himself in, so how do I handle [him]? It is a unique situation; advise me on how to handle him," Kayihura told the committee.

This was after Buhweju MP Francis Mwijukye (FDC), who was the committee's lead counsel, asked the police chief whether he had created a special unit to deal with Besigye.

Kayihura also apologized for his own wrongs and those of the police.

"I apologize to whoever I have hurt individually, and what has been going on in the police," he said.

But the MPs were not done. They asked him about the widely publicized acts of police brutality and the force's flawed human rights record. In the committee, Kayihura blamed the media for "magnifying" police's improper actions, and hastened to add that the situation is not as bad as the media makes it out to be.

But speaking to journalists on his way out of parliament, the police chief made reference to the 2015/16 Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS) report, which he said shows an improvement in the police's professional conduct.

"It actually evaluates improvement and doesn't have that verdict [of a brutal force]. We are highly ranked. That is not to say that there are no incidents of brutality or violations, but the critical thing is, 'do we tolerate them or we punish them?'" Kayihura wondered.

"That is the reason we have the Professional Standards Unit [PSU], which is supposed to enforce discipline and proper professional conduct and if you look at the records, [PSU] has been doing a very commendable job; that is one indicator of how we cannot tolerate professional misconduct," Kayihura added.

Asked why the police was still holding 12 children of one of the suspects in the Felix Kaweesi murder, Kayihura said the children were not in a detention facility but at a certain home in Mukono district.

He also promised to investigate the Mbale incident where a police sniffer dog in search of robbers led the investigating officers into Nakaloke police barracks. This was after the MPs told him the police dog had laid credence to accusations against the force as being filled with criminals.

TUMUKUNDE RELATIONSHIP

Leader of opposition in Parliament Winfred Kiiza (Kasese Woman) took Kayihura on over the police's partisan approach to dealing with political activities. She cited the recent violent break-up of rallies by a DP group opposed to Norbert Mao's leadership.

Kiiza accused Kayihura of misusing the Public Order Management Act (POMA) to break up opposition gatherings. The FDC MP also asked him about his sour relationship with Security minister Henry Tumukunde. She asked to know why Kayihura does not gel with the minister who is his superior.

Kayihura said, "I have no problem with Gen Tumukunde. If he said so, he should tell you but I don't know about it," he said.

Tumukunde last week expressed reservations about the renewal of Kayihura's contract especially in light of increased serious crime across the country. (See: Gen Tumukunde gives Kayihura cold shoulder, The Observer May 8).

The two allegedly fell out in 2005 when Kayihura, a few months before his first appointment as IGP, oversaw Tumukunde's arrest on charges of abuse of office and spreading harmful propaganda.

MPs EXPRESS OBJECTIONS

While insider sources at parliament said that Kayihura's appearance before the committee was simply to fulfill a formality, some committee members objected to his reappointment.

According to committee sources, most of the opposition MPs on the committee and some independents like Philip Okin Ojara (Chwa West) declined to endorse Kayihura's reappointment.

They were, however, outnumbered and the committee approved a new three-year term of office for the police chief.

They, however, resolved that parliament writes to President Museveni highlighting the police's bad human rights record, brutality, partisan approach and bad relations between the force and the people.