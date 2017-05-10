9 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tourism Numbers Dip Slightly in February Compared to January

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Tourism numbers in February went down marginally as the political climate heats up owing to the August General Election.

Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicates that the total number of visitors arriving through the Jomo Kenyatta and Moi International Airports decreased to 72,730 in February 2017 from 79,690 in January 2017.

The number of passengers who landed at JKIA decreased from 179,601 in November 2016 to 179,577 in December 2016, while passengers who embarked increased from 180,274 persons to 180,327 persons in the same period.

The sector has been recording improvement in the past two years after it was hard hit by insecurity especially after the Westgate Mall attack in September 2013.

In 2016, the sector recorded 17.8 per cent increase in earnings for the first time since 2012 to post Sh99.7 billion from Sh84.6 billion.

The number of international visitor arrivals rose by 13.5 per cent to 1.3 million in 2016 owing to improved security and successful high profile conferences hosted in the country.

Additionally, the sector has benefited from aggressive marketing in the domestic and international markets.

The Tourism Ministry has continued to invest in the sector with the Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala hopeful that the sector will grow by 20 per cent.

Kenya

Election Body Sets Off Race for 19m Votes

Official poll campaigns will start on May 28, the electoral commission has announced. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.