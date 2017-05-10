Tanzania: Yanga On the Verge of 26th Title

Holders Young Africans edged closer to winning their 26th Mainland Premier League title, following a 2-1 win over Kagera Sugar at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

They returned to the top of the table level on 62 points with Simba, but the Jangwani Street lads are ahead on goal difference. With three games to go, Yanga are just seven points away from retaining their title. Their rivals Simba have two matches to go.

Simon Msuva first half strike was cancelled by Mbaraka Yusuf few seconds before the interval, but Zambian striker Aubrey Chirp netted the winner in the second half. Outside of a few nervy moments in the first half, the victory was never in doubt for Yanga, who roared to life in the second half to dominate the visitors.

Just two minutes from the start Yanga quickly found themselves on the break. Yanga came out in fine form against their opponents and Haruna Niyonzima's cross in the 4th minute found Chirwa in a good position but the striker could not make the most from the chance.

Then right defender Hassan Kessy's deadly cross inside the box two minutes later was cleared by defender Mohamed Fakhi.

Yanga continued to pour forward in numbers and in the 10th minute, outstanding veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja had to come off his line rushing to clear a Haji Mwinyi's hanging cross and in the process, the former Taifa Stars' first choice goalie collided with Chirwa. He had to be treated for some minutes after sustaining a knock.

Kessy was enjoying himself going forward. And the diminutive right back fizzled a cross, which was well met by Msuva in the 13th minute but the rocket shot slightly sailed wide.

Then Kagera Sugar threatened two minutes later, when Yusuf beat veteran defender Nadir Haroub to the ball and the defender had to tackle from behind to stop the youthful striker.

In the 20th minute, Chirwa produced one of the bizarre miss, candidate for the miss of the season, when he blazed wide an otherwise goal bound shot by Msuva. Astonishingly, the Zambian striker intercepted the ball and headed wide.

Immediately thereafter, Kagera Sugar skipper, George Kavilla tested the keeper Kakolanya with a cheeky shot but the custodian was well alerted to clear the danger.

Kagera Sugar pushed forward again and in the 35th minute, Selemani Mangoma's 30 metres drive nearly beat the keeper but narrowly missed the target. After several attempts, Msuva struck six minutes before the break to give a 1-0 lead and restore Yanga's first place standing in the league table.

Winger Geoffrey Mwashiuya curled a brilliant left-footed corner kick that was well met by Msuva's header at the near post to beat Kaseja into the top left corner of the goal. Even after conceding, Kagera Sugar never faded with efforts from Yusuf, Mangoma and Christopher Edward testing the nerves of Yanga fans.

Yusuf's shot in the 43rd minute forced a tip off clearance from a well positioned Kakolanya at the near post. Yondani was forced to make a timely tackle to deny Ame Ally a minute before the interval, but could not stop Yusuf to pull level.

The striker coolly netted after receiving a pass from Mangoma. Yondani fumbled with a clearance and Mangoma latched onto a drop ball to set up the scorer. Yusuf, however, cost his team dearly in the late minutes after he was sent off by referee Ngole Mwangole for a second bookable offence after fouling Yondani.

Yanga came out in the second half looking to restore their lead and Chirwa was able to provide the necessary cushion with a fine finish past Kaseja in the 52nd minute. The Zambian tapped in from a yard out after another brilliant cross from Niyonzima, to net his 11th goal of the campaign.

Msuva could have stretched out the lead in the 57th minute, when he outpaced defenders but fired wide. Coach George Lwandamina introduced Juma Abdul for Hassan Kessy as Yanga maintained their ascendency to the game.

However, they survived a scare in the 83rd minute, when Kagera Sugar striker broke clear with a swift counter attack but substitute Themi Felix's cross was easily cleared by defenders.

In the 72nd minute Kaseja produced a reflex save to deny Amissi Tambwe a clear scoring opportunity.