Tanzania: Tenga Appointed New CAF Club Licensing Boss

Former President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Leodegar Tenga, has been appointed as president CAF Committee for the Management of Club Licensing System.

Tenga was appointed during the CAF Executive Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of President Ahmad at the Sheraton Hotel in Manama, Bahrain on Monday.

According to a statement released by CAF on Monday, South African Dany Jordaan was appointed as Club Licensing System Management Committee's Vice-President. A total of fifteen items on the agenda were discussed and decisions were taken, which included election of CAF Vice-Presidents.

Ghanaian Kwesi Nyantakyi was elected the First Vice-President, while Constant Omari Selemani from DR Congo was elected Second Vice-President.

The meeting also approved the appointment of two co-opted members onto the CAF Executive Committee - Moses Magogo (President, Uganda Football Federation) and Ahmed Yahya (President, Mauritanian Football Federation).

The meeting also approved the composition of the Emergency Committee, which comprise President Ahmad and members are Kwesi Nyantakyi (Ghana), Constant Omari (DR Congo), Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco), Souleiman Waberi (Djibouti) and Musa Bility (Liberia). According to a statement, CAF President proposed the establishment of two ad hoc committees, composed mainly of presidents of member associations.

One will be in charge of the Revision of Statutes and the other in charge of Compensation.

The statement further said a seminar will be organised for the presidents of the member associations to present to them the work of the Committee for the Revision of Statutes for their input before the finalisation of the draft to be submitted to the Executive Committee and the General Assembly.

The Committee for Revision of Statutes will be headed by President Kwesi Nyantakyi (Ghana), while members are Lamine Kaba Badjo (Gambia), Sita Sangare (Burkina Faso), Moses Magogo (Uganda), Mclean Letshwiti (Botswana), Edouard Ngaissona (Central African Republic), Elvis Chetty (Seychelles) and Ahmed (Egypt).

On the appointment of presidents and vice-presidents of Standing Committees, the members picked Fouzi Lekjaa of Morocco as the President of Finance Committee and Monteiro Domingos Fernandes from Sao Tome appointed Vice-President.

Amaju Pinnick from Nigeria was appointed President of Organising Committee for Africa Cup of Nations and his assistant is Philip Chiyangwa from Zimbabwe, while for the Organising Committee for African Nations Championship President is Musa Bility (Liberia) and Vice-President is Wadie Jari from Tunisia.

Organising Committee for Interclub Competitions has President Fouzi Lekjaa from Morocco and Vice-President Mutassim Jaafar (Sudan), while Organising Committee for U-20 Africa Cup of Nations President is Tarek Bouchamaoui (Tunisia) and his vice is Ahmed Yahya from Mauritania.

Rui Da Costa from Angola was appointed President of Organising Committee for U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and his assistant is Adoum Djibrine from Chad, while Organising Committee for Women's Football has President Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone) and Vice-President Moses Magogo from Uganda.