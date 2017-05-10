Nigeria: Naggw Seeks NYSC Support to Combat Desertification

The National Agency for Great Green wall (NAGGW) has sought the support of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to combat desertification in the country.

The Federal Government has a target to reclaim 43 per cent land area currently under direct threat of desertification in the 11 frontline states in Nigeria.

The Director General of the agency, Goni Ahmed during a courtesy visit to the Dircetor General of NYSC, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure in Abuja, said they wanted the NYSC to take GGW programme as part of their Community Development Service (CDS) as a cardinal effort of the NYSC contribution towards getting the protection of the environment.

He said the 11 frontline states under threat of desertification were occupying a very unique economic position in the country, considering that the bulk of the livestocks, food grains and vegetables comes from there.

"It is incumbent on us all to see that we protect these areas because it is now occupying 43 per cent of Nigeria land but it is gradually encroaching, before you know it, It may be here in Abuja and maybe go to Aba and other areas," he said.

The NAGGW boss said what informed their visit to the NYSC was because that was where the youths were and one of the concepts of the agency was youth development.

"We want to partner with you because of the students you are sending outside in all the villages, we want them to reach out to the communities, enlighten them and also go to schools to teach students in their place of primary assignment," he said.

In his remark, Brigadier General Kazaure said if the GGW project could be executed, it would combat the effects of climate change and desertification, which has ravaged the frontline states.

"I think it is a great project and I promise you that NYSC family will support you 100 per cent, whatever you need from us we are going to produce it for you in order to execute this giant project," he said.