Photo: The Observer

Stella Nyanzi (C) at Buganda Road court.

Kampala — Remanded Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi has arrived at Buganda Road Magistrates a day after she petitioned the Constitutional Court challenging the legality of the Mental Treatment Act.

Dr Nyanzi who got a medical emergency on Wednesday morning arrived at court at about 10:45, nearly two hours late for court, supported by two prison warders.

About two weeks ago, High Court judge Elizabeth Kabanda directed the outspoken researcher to go back to the lower court and exhaust the procedures of how to go about with ascertaining the state of her sanity.

Dr Nyanzi had gone to the High Court to challenge a decision by Chief Magistrate James Ereemye Mawanda in which he allegedly sided with the State to have her subjected to a purported mental examination before her bail application can be heard.

But in her ruling two weeks ago, justice Kabanda held that the law allows a magistrates' court to inquire into the sanity of a suspect if his/her mental status is questionable.

The judge also advised Dr Nyanzi that she can only apply for bail after the pending application to determine her state of sanity is settled.

However, Dr Nyanzi yesterday petitioned the Constitutional Court claiming that sections 1 to 6 of the Act, which provide for an inquiry into the person's state of mind, adjudication of insanity, admission to mental hospital and compulsory detention of a person suspected to be of unsound mind contravenes the law.

Prosecution's recommendation for Dr Nyanzi's mental examination based on her alleged past facetious behavior.

Such behavior as pointed out by the State included; publicly undressing, that while in police detention upon arrest, she had periodic erratic episodes related to usual behavior characterized by gross indecent utterances.

"The application was made in line with the mental treatment Act. The law does not stop a magistrates' court to make an inquiry into that... ," ruled justice Kabanda while sending Dr Nyanzi back to the lower court about two weeks ago.

"Good enough, the application was made before taking plea, in that regard, I want to state that the defence asked for time to respond to the application. The application before the lower court is crucial in determining her bail application and I advise the magistrate to expeditiously dispose it off," she added

During her first days in detention at Luzira prison, Dr Nyanzi fought off doctors who had gone to her prison cell to carry out the said mental examination.

Dr Nyanzi is facing two charges of cyber related crimes slapped against her about a month ago by the State for allegedly referring to the person of President Museveni as a "pair of buttocks".

The State says that Dr Nyanzi's reference to the person of the President was offensive.