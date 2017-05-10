Photo: The Independent

President Yoweri Museveni in Kasese (file photo).

Kampala — The European Union Ambassador to Uganda Kristian Schmidt has warned that the government must not be the "source of violations of [Ugandans'] rights", telling President Museveni that "ultimately, security does not come from a gun".

Speaking at a reception to crown Europe Day at 60 last night in Kololo, Ambassodor Schmidt put the government on notice to be accountable to citizens, arguing that there is need to particularly take care of the country's youth.

"[leaders should be] increasingly accountable to the people they serve and less frequently the source of violations of their rights. We pray respectfully that you consider that ultimately security does not come from a gun," Ambassador Schmidt said in an address to guests at the EU Ambassador's residence in Kololo.

He added: "We pray that you succeed in taking care of the country's youth and give them real opportunities in a fairly equitable society with young girls free from the scourge of unwanted pregnancies. These are the wishes that we make as friends and partners because we wish you so very well."

In his address after Ambassador Schmidt 's no-holds barred speech, President Museveni chose not to address concerns that the EU head had raised but instead talked about his pet subject of how a united Africa can enjoy a comparative advantage in international trade.

The EU body's concerns about the state of affairs in Uganda comes days after the US Ambassador Deborah Malac raised similar concerns, warning in a speech during World Press Freedom Day, that "making government critics disappear will not solve Uganda's problems."