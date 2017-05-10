9 May 2017

South Africa: Fourth Kruger Park National Park Lion Recaptured

Authorities have successfully recaptured four of the five lions believed to have escaped from the Kruger National Park on Tuesday.

South African National Park (SANparks) spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said a second chopper was dispatched to reinforce the search operation and this has helped immensely in the capturing of these animals.

Thakhuli could not confirm how close they were to recapturing the fifth big cat, saying it has become dark.

Earlier, Thakhuli said the five adult males were cast out by a large pride of lions.

"This is not uncommon behaviour for these animals. They tend to fight for territory."

He said the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Authority were leading the search operation with SAPS and SANparks.

