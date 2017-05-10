10 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Observer Locker - Can the Gunners Win Cl Spot?

After beating Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday, Arsenal junkies got their voices back, gloating about their victory and Champions League prospects...

Lam Ayebe: At least we can have a smile on our faces after a long time.

Lam Ayebe: We beat you Man-Utd guys. It feels really good.

Mwesigwa: How do you start boasting over a win, that comes against a reserve side?

Zziwa: Reserve side? Rooney, Carrick and Herrera are reserve players.

Mwesigwa: Of course. Just wait and see our line-up against Celta Vigo.

Zziwa: So, a reserve player isn't a Man-Utd player, right?

Mwesigwa: But that was not United's best team, you saw that.

Zziwa: I need to get Talemwa's view.

Talemwa: I have nothing to say about United's defeat on Sunday.

Zziwa: But I thought a Kiwalata is a sign of intelligence?

Talemwa: Naye, why don't you leave me alone? Wamma Nsimbe, is Chicarito coming back to United?

Zziwa: But what will Chicharito do? Totukooya Talemwa...

Bamulanzeki: By the way, I was surprised that United sold that kid. But whatever the case, he could not save them from Arsenal's onslaught on Sunday.

Nsimbe: What onslaught?

Lam Ayebe: We did not play so well. But we won.

Zziwa: In fact, for me, I forgave Arsene Wenger for his past transgressions, following that win over United.

Lam Ayebe: But Wenger will still have to go at the end of the season. He has dropped us into the Europa, which isn't good enough.

Bamulanzeki: Arsenal is not going to the Europa, but the Champions League, period.

Kabuye: Which Champions League? The Caf one, I guess.

Bamulanzeki: Let us bet money. By the way, we ended United's 25-games run without loss like they ended ours at 49.

Nsimbe: Arsenal to Europa, whether you like it or not.

Mugalu: These Arsenal jokers can yap, eh!

Zziwa: Okay Mugalu, you never talk despite Liverpool not winning the league since 1990.

Kiggundu: Liverpool is going to qualify for Champions League.

Atusimiire: Arsenal is back now.

Kiggundu: I was more worried about United catching us on the table. But Arsenal...no!

Bamulanzeki: The good thing is even United will be in Europa.

