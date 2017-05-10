Uganda: Observer Locker - Can the Gunners Win Cl Spot?

After beating Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday, Arsenal junkies got their voices back, gloating about their victory and Champions League prospects...
Lam Ayebe: At least we can have a smile on our faces after a long time.
Lam Ayebe: We beat you Man-Utd guys. It feels really good.
Mwesigwa: How do you start boasting over a win, that comes against a reserve side?
Zziwa: Reserve side? Rooney, Carrick and Herrera are reserve players.
Mwesigwa: Of course. Just wait and see our line-up against Celta Vigo.
Zziwa: So, a reserve player isn't a Man-Utd player, right?
Mwesigwa: But that was not United's best team, you saw that.
Zziwa: I need to get Talemwa's view.
Talemwa: I have nothing to say about United's defeat on Sunday.
Zziwa: But I thought a Kiwalata is a sign of intelligence?
Talemwa: Naye, why don't you leave me alone? Wamma Nsimbe, is Chicarito coming back to United?
Zziwa: But what will Chicharito do? Totukooya Talemwa...
Bamulanzeki: By the way, I was surprised that United sold that kid. But whatever the case, he could not save them from Arsenal's onslaught on Sunday.
Nsimbe: What onslaught?
Lam Ayebe: We did not play so well. But we won.
Zziwa: In fact, for me, I forgave Arsene Wenger for his past transgressions, following that win over United.
Lam Ayebe: But Wenger will still have to go at the end of the season. He has dropped us into the Europa, which isn't good enough.
Bamulanzeki: Arsenal is not going to the Europa, but the Champions League, period.
Kabuye: Which Champions League? The Caf one, I guess.
Bamulanzeki: Let us bet money. By the way, we ended United's 25-games run without loss like they ended ours at 49.
Nsimbe: Arsenal to Europa, whether you like it or not.
Mugalu: These Arsenal jokers can yap, eh!
Zziwa: Okay Mugalu, you never talk despite Liverpool not winning the league since 1990.
Kiggundu: Liverpool is going to qualify for Champions League.
Atusimiire: Arsenal is back now.
Kiggundu: I was more worried about United catching us on the table. But Arsenal...no!
Bamulanzeki: The good thing is even United will be in Europa.