Finance minister Matia Kasaija has applauded Chinese companies for their continuous investment in Uganda, less than a month after traders clashed with Chinese nationals involved in petty trade in downtown Kampala.

Speaking at a one-day conference last week at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where the Chinese Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Uganda, and the Uganda Investment Authority signed a joint statement on cooperation, Kasaija called on the Chinese to double their investment in Uganda.

"China is a reliable partner for financing development projects in Uganda and this has made us to believe that the Chinese government and the people are not just partners in business but are brothers and sisters," Kasaija, whose speech was read by junior minister Evelyn Anite, said.

"Chinese investment in Uganda has been increasing and we do not find any reason whatsoever why it shouldn't double over the next five to ten years," he said.

Anite said they welcomed more investors to tap into the unexploited business opportunities in the country if Uganda is to realize its vision to reach middle-income status by 2020.

"In order to achieve this, government has prioritized key areas. These include: infrastructure development, energy, water, air transport and skilling the young people," Anite said.

She reiterated that infrastructure plays a critical role in promoting development and the alleviation of poverty.

"It is [through] investment in high and resilient infrastructure that Uganda will realise its structural transformation in a sustainable way. The country aims at increasing manufactured exports from five per cent to 19 per cent in financial year 2019/2020; increase the percentage of the population with access to electricity from 14 per cent in financial year 2014/2015 to 30 per cent in financial year 2019/20," Anite said.

Uganda's ambassador designate to China, Crispus Kiyonga, said with the region coming together, they stand a better chance to benefit from the Africa-China economic cooperation to achieve economic growth.

"We are also not sitting; we have developed the East African Community, Comesa, etc so that we work together to create bigger markets, which we can exploit for mutual advantage," Kiyonga said.

Earlier, Pan Li, a Chinese expert on industrialization, advised that if Uganda is to develop, it should adopt a model that suits its situation.

"China's situation is different from African countries. You cannot simply duplicate the Chinese model of development. Uganda should find its economic advantage if it wants to develop," he said.

He, however, added that for any country to develop, it must heavily invest in infrastructure and industrialization.

"China can help in these efforts but Uganda needs to provide more attractive conditions for Chinese investment," Pan Li advised.

Jolly Kamugira Kaguhangire, the executive director of the Uganda Investment Authority, said that as an organization, they are ready to assist Chinese traders as they seek to invest in the country. She said plans are underway to shorten the days it takes to register a company.

"The cooperation is very key to us...we are trying to do everything to see that efficiency is improved; our people must be served in one place," Kaguhangire said.

She added that plans are underway to create more industrial parks with all the needed amenities such as roads and electricity to attract more investors.

With the increase in industrialization, Kaguhangire said more jobs will be created to bridge the huge unemployment gap, especially among the youth.

"We believe that in five years Uganda won't be the same, "she said.