Tanzania: Annual Research Week Launched in Dar

Dar es Salaam — The annual research week has started today at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) whereby more than 70 researchers showcase their research findings.

The event has been taking place for three consecutive years. It will be held from 10th May to 12th, the theme this year being: 'Research towards Industrialization and Middle Income Economy in Tanzania'.

Speaking during the opening remark Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Philip Mpango said research week is vital for students and the public to learn and know various researches that have been conducted by the university.

"This year's research week is purposely for assisting the government towards achieving the industrial agenda. In order to meet our target, we need more research therefore it is a good opportunity for our businessmen and women as well as financial institutions to tap into," he said.

Mr Mpango added that in order for the country to succeed in industrial economy, research knowledge must be applied. For instance, farmers need better seeds that are well researched in order to obtain high yield.