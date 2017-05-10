Tanzania: Infrastructure to Be Set for Free Education in Secondary School

The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, has come out in defence of the… Read more »

This has been said during the parliamentary questions and answers session responding to Magu MP Boniventura Kiswaga who inquired about when the government will implement free education for high school education.

The government is working on improving infrastructure including, classrooms, laboratories, dormitories, libraries in advance level schools before it imposes the free education policy in high school, said Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology Eng Stella Manyanya on Wednesday.

