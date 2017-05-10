Tanzania: Katiba Review Process: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

column

Many things have been written and said about the subject matter of a new constitution in the past. There was a time after 2011 when the media was awash with volumes of news, analyses and editorials on the noble process towards a people-centred constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Some people went as far as editing peer-reviewed articles, books and booklets on the theme. There were radio and television programmes discussing issues around the process and content on constitution building.

It seemed the nation was all set for the promulgation of a new constitution that would have confidently taken Tanzania into the future from where we stood in 2011 when President Jakaya Kikwete kick-started the process. So how does the future look like for this process?

The process has come a long way since the presidential announcement of December 31, 2010. For instance, the enactment of a framework legislation to guide the process was critical. Similar processes in the past went without such comprehensive laws to lay the framework.

It should be recalled that Tanzania has had five constitutions from 1961 to 1977 when the current one was drafted by a 20-member commission chaired by the late Sheikh Thabit Kombo, a highly respected Zanzibari.

Hence, Tanzania has had constitutions in 1961 (independence); 1962 (republican); 1964 (union); 1965 (interim) and 1977 (permanent constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania). Zanzibar's first attempt to promulgate a constitution was in 1963, followed by another in 1979 and the current one in 1984. There has since been a series of amendments and a major review in 2010.

Nationally, the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania had been amended 14 times by 2005 when Article 18 adopted the existing progressive text on the right of freedom of opinion, information, speech and assembly.

The appointment of the Constitutional Review Commission in May 2012 was a landmark moment. The commission, chaired by Retired Prime Minister Joseph Warioba (pictured) assisted by Dr Salim Ahmed Salim, also a former premier, comprised 30 members who were well versed in law, constitutionalism and political science, among other fields.

Ideologically, the commission brought together a diverse section of members and non-members of political parties led in their numbers by the ruling CCM. There were also, as a legal requirement, members appointed from Zanzibar on a parity basis with the mainland.

The commission also included a good proportion of women members from both the mainland and Zanzibar. Although doubt had been cast on the lack of balance between commissioners picked from CCM and those from the Opposition and academia, the commission's modus operandi nevertheless impressed many to the extent of ignoring partisanship as a point of discussion.

After some months of fieldwork, the commission had collected volumes of views from the people. Come June 2013, the first Draft Constitution was released by the commission.

Much to the surprise of many people in Tanzania and abroad, the text of this version was very progressive. A piece of analytical writing published in a local newspaper by Prof Chris Maina summed it up.

The widely held conclusion was that the draft, if promulgated as it was, would have amounted to a revolution. I quickly skimmed through the draft and in a series of about 20 articles discussed the merits of the proposed provisions, especially with regard to the promotion of human rights, rule of law and democracy, which are the cornerstone of good governance in modern times.

I was also impressed by the inclusion of practical provisions for the realisation of gender equality and equal representation of women in politics and decision-making positions. Indeed, I too agreed that we were on the verge of a major revolution.

Come December 2013, the Warioba team submitted to presidents Kikwete and Ali Mohammed Shein of Zanzibar the Second Draft Constitution, a product of the public validation process through nationwide constitutional forums, which I was mostly part of. The second draft retained most of the good principles from the earlier document, while also incorporating fresh views.

At the presentation ceremony, the two presidents expressed their satisfaction with how the process had thus far led to such a great draft. The Constituent Assembly was then constituted to discuss and pass the draft. However, party politics reared its ugly head during stormy sessions of the assembly in Dodoma, and what was supposed to be a noble task degenerated into a CCM-versus-the-Opposition farce.

Two mistakes were evident from the outset. First, the decision to include all members of the National Assembly and the Zanzibar House of Representatives in the Constituent Assembly was a monumental blunder.

Second, the failure to put in place an institutional framework for the resolution of disputes as the assembly debated the second draft was a serious oversight. We are where we are because of these and other omissions.

Deus Kibamba is trained in Political Science,International Politics and International Law.