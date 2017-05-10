10 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Arrest Makerere Students for Protest Over Dr Nyanzi Trial

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Betty Ndagire/Daily Monitor
Stella Nyanzi arrives at court supported by prison warders. She told court she was not feeling well.
By Betty Ndagire

Four Makerere University students have been arrested at Buganda Road Magistrate's Court where they had gone to attend the hearing of a case against Dr Stella Nyanzi who is charged with computer misuse.

The students were arrested after holding a demonstration at court over the arrest and imprisonment of Dr Nyanzi, a research fellow at the university.

The students, donning the Makerere University gowns, said government should release Dr Nyanzi because they are missing her lectures. The students whose details could not be readily established were taken to Kampala Central Police Station.

Earlier, Dr Nyanzi's lawyers had told journalists that her case had been delayed because she woke up today morning feeling unwell.

More on This

Stella Nyanzi Petitions Constitutional Court Over Her Mental Examination

Remanded Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi has arrived at Buganda Road Magistrates a day after she… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.