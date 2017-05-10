Photo: The Citizen

Constitutional and Legal Affairs Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi.

Dar es Salaam — The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, has come out in defence of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi over reports, which went viral on social media that he has fake academic certificates.

Prof Rwekaza Mukandala told The Citizen yesterday that it was not true that Prof Kabudi, who was until recently a staff member of UDSM, possessed fake academic certificates, but that his Form Four certificate had not been submitted.

"Prof Kabudi's Form Four certificate was missing in his records, but it will be submitted to the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta)," Prof Mukandala said.

In a similar development, the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) Vice Chancellor, Prof Efatha Kaaya, who also happens to be on the list of people with incomplete certificates circulated on social media, told The Citizen that his were genuine.

Meanwhile, Executive Director Irenei Kiria of Sikika, a nongovernmental organisation advocating for improvement of health serves, urged the government to reconsider its decision to expel workers with bogus certificates.

Mr Kiria was reacting following a statement released by Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), which indicated that 134 employees had been expelled for allegedly possessing fake academic certificates.

According to Mr Kiria, the move to expel such a big number of staff may paralyse hospital services.

"I am not against the President (John Magufuli)'s intention to clean up the public service sector, but there are some sensitive sectors, which must be treated with special care. If the exercise paralyses the health sector many Tanzanians will end up dying," said Mr Kiria.

However, MNH Director of Communication and Public Relations Department Aminiel Alighaisha said the sacking of 134 servants wouldn't affect operations at the hospital.

According to him, the 134 officials constitute only five per cent of MNH's workforce. On Tuesday, 134 MNH officials sacked after they were found guilty of using bogus certificates to obtain employment.

A statement released by MNH management on Tuesday directed the officials to leave the hospital before May 15. Those, who will fail to do so will be subjected to legal action, the statement says.

The statement, which was released by the MNH Executive Director, Prof Lawrence Museru, directs complainants, who claim to have genuine academic certificates, to appeal to the Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance).

At the end of last week, President Magufuli received a report on public servants, who used fake academic certificates to obtain employment. The report indicates that there are more than 10,000 civil servant, who used forged certificates to obtain employment. The President directed those with forged certificates to voluntarily vacate their positions by May 15 or risk legal consequences.