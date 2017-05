The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, has come out in defence of the… Read more »

Last Saturday, 35 people including 32 pupils, 2 teachers and 1 driver lost their lives in an accident that happened in Karatu. He further said that the incident is still under investigation.

Arusha Regional Police Commander Charles Mkumbo said that they have established that the Coaster bus involved in the accident on Saturday was carrying 38 people while it only has the capacity to seat 30 passengers.

The ill-fated bus in which 35 pupils were killed on Saturday morning being pulled out of the ravine in Karatu.

