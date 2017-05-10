Tanzania: Vodacom Premiership League Glory in Sight for Classy Yanga

Dar As Salaam — Young Africans head assistant coach Juma Mwambusi says he can't ask more of his team after they moved to within touching distance of glory at the expense of Kagera Sugar yesterday.

"We're very close. But we need to do another step and get six points in our remaining three matches," Mwambusi said.

"I'm very proud of what the team has achieved up until now. I can't ask any more," the former Tanzania Prisons head coach said.

But with tricky matches against Mbeya City and relegation haunted Toto African still to come, Mwambusi says there is no room for complacency.

The Jangwani Street giants will take on stubborn Mbeya City on Sunday at the national Stadium before confronting Toto at the same venue.

They will wind up their league campaign against Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba in Mwanza.

Second-placed Simba will face Mtwara's Ndanda FC at the National Stadium on Friday.

In yesterday's match, Yanga, needing to a win to underline their quest for the title, thumped Kagera Sugar 2-1 in an exciting clash at the National Stadium.

They made a bright start and fluffed three clear chances early in the first half, the culprits being Obrey Chirwa, Simon Msuva and Amissi Tambwe. In the 19th minute, unmarked Chirwa failed to connect home a Msuva cross to the disappointment of Yanga fans.

Kagera Sugar responded a few minutes later but inept finishing let them down. Msuva redeemed himself in the 39th minute when he brilliantly headed home a Geoffrey Mwashiuya's corner ball.

However the goal did not survived for long time as Kagera Sugar equalized in the 45th Mbaraka Yusuph following mistakes made by Kelvin Yondani. Young Africans started the second half with quick pace and scored the second goal in the 52nd through Obrey Chirwa following good cross from Niyonzima.

Line up; young Africans: benno kakolanya, Hassan Kessy, haji mwinyi, kelvin yondani, nadir haroub, thabani kamusoko, simon msubva, haruna niyonzima, obrey Chirwa, amisi tambwe, geofrey mwashiuya

Kagera sugar; Juma Kaseja, Godfrey taiga, mwaita gereza, babu seif, Mohammed fakhi, seleman mangoma, ally nassoro, mbaraka yusuphy, Edward Christopher, ame ally