10 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Vodacom Premiership League Glory in Sight for Classy Yanga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Majuto Omary

Dar As Salaam — Young Africans head assistant coach Juma Mwambusi says he can't ask more of his team after they moved to within touching distance of glory at the expense of Kagera Sugar yesterday.

"We're very close. But we need to do another step and get six points in our remaining three matches," Mwambusi said.

"I'm very proud of what the team has achieved up until now. I can't ask any more," the former Tanzania Prisons head coach said.

But with tricky matches against Mbeya City and relegation haunted Toto African still to come, Mwambusi says there is no room for complacency.

The Jangwani Street giants will take on stubborn Mbeya City on Sunday at the national Stadium before confronting Toto at the same venue.

They will wind up their league campaign against Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba in Mwanza.

Second-placed Simba will face Mtwara's Ndanda FC at the National Stadium on Friday.

In yesterday's match, Yanga, needing to a win to underline their quest for the title, thumped Kagera Sugar 2-1 in an exciting clash at the National Stadium.

They made a bright start and fluffed three clear chances early in the first half, the culprits being Obrey Chirwa, Simon Msuva and Amissi Tambwe. In the 19th minute, unmarked Chirwa failed to connect home a Msuva cross to the disappointment of Yanga fans.

Kagera Sugar responded a few minutes later but inept finishing let them down. Msuva redeemed himself in the 39th minute when he brilliantly headed home a Geoffrey Mwashiuya's corner ball.

However the goal did not survived for long time as Kagera Sugar equalized in the 45th Mbaraka Yusuph following mistakes made by Kelvin Yondani. Young Africans started the second half with quick pace and scored the second goal in the 52nd through Obrey Chirwa following good cross from Niyonzima.

Line up; young Africans: benno kakolanya, Hassan Kessy, haji mwinyi, kelvin yondani, nadir haroub, thabani kamusoko, simon msubva, haruna niyonzima, obrey Chirwa, amisi tambwe, geofrey mwashiuya

Kagera sugar; Juma Kaseja, Godfrey taiga, mwaita gereza, babu seif, Mohammed fakhi, seleman mangoma, ally nassoro, mbaraka yusuphy, Edward Christopher, ame ally

Tanzania

University Says Legal Affairs Minister Doesn't Possess Fake Certificates

The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, has come out in defence of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.